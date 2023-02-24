OpenAI ChatGPT refused to write a speech advocating for the oil and gas industry, but it has now gone back on its position.
“The negative environmental impact of fossil fuels on our planet is well-documented, and promoting their use would not be in line with the urgent need to transition to clean, renewable energy sources to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said ChatGPT in a Thursday statement.
ChatGPT simulates human conversation and received a flood of attention since it was released to the public in November.
“I looked it up and it is freaky, it's crazy, I don't know if I like it or if it's absolutely amazing,” said Canadian rapper Andrew Russell.
The statement said it recommends doing a speech about the importance of advocating for clean energy sources. It alleged clean energy sources have a smaller environmental impact and are crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combatting climate change.
While advocating for clean energy can benefit the environment, it said it can create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth. Many countries around the world have spent money on clean energy, and others should follow their lead in promoting and implementing these policies.
ChatGPT said it is vital people “advocate for clean energy sources in order to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.”
“Let us work towards a future that prioritizes clean, renewable energy over fossil fuels,” it said.
ChatGPT shifted on Friday to supporting oil and gas.
“As we all know, oil and gas are some of the most important resources in the world,” said ChatGPT.
“They are the backbone of our economy, and they play a crucial role in the global energy mix.”
The statement said the oil and gas industry is facing a number of challenges today. It said there are a number of people who would like to see the world move away from fossil fuels and transition to clean energy sources.
While that's a noble goal, the statement said it's important to remember oil and gas will continue to play a critical role in meeting energy needs for many years to come. It added people need to ensure politicians and communities understand the importance of these resources and continue to support the industry providing them.
ChatGPT went on to say advocating for oil and gas means standing up for the thousands of workers who depend on it. It said it means supporting businesses relying on affordable energy to operate.
Most importantly, it said advocating for oil and gas means recognizing the achievements which have been made in the industry over the past two decades. It called today’s oil and gas companies “more efficient, more environmentally responsible, and more innovative than ever before.”
Modern Miracle Network campaigns director Nick Wiebe asked ChatGPT to write this speech because he was giving one at a conference. While it declined to at first, Wiebe said he's amazed it changed its mind.
“It truly is learning,” said Wiebe.
He said people opposed to oil and gas are relying on social media. He noted oil and gas is being vilified compared to what it has provided humanity.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
These so called “AI chat bots” aren’t truly AI! They are created by parasitic leftists who program them
Into sticking with their evil parasitic agenda! Why anyone would entertain these propaganda machines is beyond me!
Chat has come under some fully justified criticism for being extremely politically left in it's interpretation and handling of requests. Not the fault of the program but the programmers who obviously felt their opinions to be far superior to anyone else's.
There has been some response to addressing this however it remains to be seen.
