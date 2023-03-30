Farming
Image courtesy of CBC

The Commons voted to pass a private bill that exempts most farming operations from the carbon tax by 176 to 145.

Ben Lobb

Courtesy House of Commons TV

The department of Finance estimated the carbon tax cost farmers $122 million last year.

Farm in Canada

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Food production is energy intensive. In addition to activities on the farm, energy is a part of off-farm costs including herbicides, pesticides, nitrogen-based fertilizers, plastic packaging and all food transportation and processing. The "carbon" tax is a tax on eating.

The next increase in the tax comes April 1.

Report Add Reply
Forgettable
Forgettable

Taxation is theft because the people "in charge" are criminals, and we do not consent to them stealing our money.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

This is a small win for Canadians. Tax on farmers just hurts a critical industry. . We have so many things to fix in this country and this world. But we need all the corrupt world Elites out of power to fix things. IE, Trudeau, Biden, Macron and many others. But the world is waking up. Look at protests in Netherlands and Paris and Brazil. The days of the corrupt elite are numbers. But, sadly it is a very slow and painful process to wake up the public.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

...which means the carbon tax rate will be going up sufficiently to make up for the loss to federal coffers from farmers being exempt. And farmers won't be passing that saving along obviously because it was a usurios tax (as all taxes are). Wonderful. Joe Average is about to get shafted again.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

I noticed the Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault doesn't care much about Alberta, or Alberta farmers. Just part of the Federal NDP/Lib alliance. Of course, you know Notley is loving this. She has a tame MP working for her here.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

Heaven help us all if leatherface gets elected

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.