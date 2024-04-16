Business

Opposition parties blast budget but are unlikely to call confidence vote

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre detailed his party’s key demands for the upcoming federal budget, calling for a carbon tax exemption on farm fuels, more homes built, and a cap on spending.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre detailed his party’s key demands for the upcoming federal budget, calling for a carbon tax exemption on farm fuels, more homes built, and a cap on spending.Courtesy CPAC/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Ottawa
Jagmeet Singh
Taxes
Elizabeth May
Carbon Taxes
Canadian Federal Budget
Justin Trudeau's Liberal government
Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news