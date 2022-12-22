COVID-19 vaccine vial
Image courtesy of Maksim Goncharenok/Pexels

New statistics released about Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) showed the Liberal government has paid out over $2.7 million to claimants.

COVID-19 Vaccine Needle

The government paid 50 different claims of “serious and permanent injury” from COVID-19 vaccines that were approved by Health Canada.

Covid vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Doesn’t matter how many people get killed or injured because lots of people like Trudeau got rich off the “vaccine”

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

What? "Vaccines" can cause injuries? One would think folks would be informed of such information prior to injection.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

"Safe and effective"

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.