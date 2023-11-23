Overtaxed Vancouverites can’t get no satisfaction from city hall hyped Stones gig

Cash-strapped Vancouverites can’t always get what they want.Now many are taking a few licks after the logo of one of the most iconic — and richest — rock bands was splashed across its city hall in anticipation of its only Canadian concert stop.That’s because a trio of city councillors donning Rolling Stones garb held a special rain-smoked ceremony to commemorate the octogenarian group’s only Canadian gig next summer by projecting its livid tongue and lips logo on its civic HQ..But apparently not everyone is a fan.Despite the hoopla, many angry residents took to social media to decry what they saw as an unacceptable waste of tax dollars and an inappropriate nod to the cult of celebrity at a time when many residents are struggling to make ends meet. Especially when the cheapest tickets to see the aging rockers at BC Place next July 5 start at $300 a pop. The tour, appropriately enough, is being sponsored by the American Association of Retired People (AARP)..Many accused council of being shills for a band of brigand billionaires.“Symbols & images matter, especially in public spaces, & ESPECIALLY on places of governance. Does the CoV ‘stand for the Rolling Stones’? Are we gonna see other celebrity endorsements on public properties? There are ways to be a cool city, but this ain't it,” wrote Doug Craig on Twitter (“X”)..Others thought it was equally inappropos given social problems such as homelessness and the opioid crisis gripping the city. “Please address something of actual importance for Vancouverites, like housing, empathy and care for folks living with addictions, improving bicycle access to name a few,” a user named Keri Kortelling tweeted..The latter point is noteworthy given guitarist Keith Richards’ well-publicized battles with addiction over the years. In 1977, he was arrested in a Toronto hotel and charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to traffic and ordered to play a free concert for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.The irony is that BC recorded more than 1,400 drug deaths in the first seven months of this year, the majority in the city’s infamous Lower East Side which is mere blocks away from BC Place stadium.One of the band’s biggest hits, Brown Sugar, is an oblique reference to unprocessed heroin. Another, Sister Morphine, was banned in several countries including Portugal, Spain and a single version by Marianne Faithful was withdrawn in the UK after selling just 500 copies..Richard’s has since quit drugs and last year even gave up his signature Marlboros.For his part, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim tweeted that he is “looking forward” to having Vancouver host the show — presumably for the economic benefits. Although the Glimmer Twins haven’t toured since the pandemic, the economic impact of similar high-profile artists such as Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has been worth about USD$5 billion to the US economy including spinoffs such as hospitality and travel — larger than the GDP of 35 countries. At a localized level, two Swift shows in Denver last summer generated an estimated $140 million to state coffers, according to the Colorado based Common Sense Institute.Which is to say, sometimes you get what you need.