Commercial aircraft have widely been considered one of the final frontiers for electrification of transport. But now a Chinese company thinks it has unlocked the technical challenges of installing them in next-generation airlines.
Shanghai-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Ltd. (CATL) yesterday unveiled a condensed lithium ion battery at an automotive trade fair in the Chinese city it says will not only revolutionize EVs, but passenger airlines as well.
That’s because it employs ultra-high density cathode materials that improve the conductive performance of the cells and generate significantly more power with less mass and weight than traditional lithium ion batteries. In a news release, the company said its prototypes generated 500 wh/kg or more than double the ones found in a typical EV or cell phone, for that matter.
Battery-powered airplanes — much less a 737 — are problematic due to the heavy weight load and limited power capacity of the batteries themselves.
But CATL is undeterred. As electrification extends from the land to the sky, it said aircraft will become cleaner and smarter. The launch of condensed batteries will usher in an era of universal electrification of sea, land and air transportation, open up more possibilities of the development of the industry, and promote global carbon neutrality goals sooner than otherwise would have been possible. In addition to its newest lithium ion battery, it's also touting a sodium ion construction that's already finding its way into Chinese-made EVs.
“The launch of this cutting-edge technology breaks the limits that have long restricted the development of the battery sector and will open up a new scenario of electrification centering on high level of safety and light weight. At present, CATL is cooperating with partners in the development of electric passenger aircrafts and practicing aviation-level standards and testing in accordance with aviation-grade safety and quality requirements,” the company said in a statement.
In addition, it will also launch the automotive-grade version of condensed batteries, which are expected to be put into mass production within the year.
To date, there has only been one passenger aircraft built from scratch — a nine-seater named ‘Alice,’ developed by Israeli company Eviation. It completed its maiden flight over Washington State last September that lasted just eight minutes. It uses two electric motors generating 644 kilowatts each, enabling a crushing speed of about 400 kilometres an hour — roughly equal to its cruising range of about 450 kilometres.
The company is looking to add a wind charging component to make it more efficient and has orders for about 30 of the smaller planes.
Even if CATL overcomes the technical hurdles in commercial sized jets, you might want to hold off lining up for an electric powered flight to your next snowbird destination.
That’s because lithium ion batteries may pose a fire and/or explosion hazard according to the US government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Lithium ion can enter an uncontrollable self heating state that can release explosive gas. Although the company says they're generally safe, even small ones can cause serious injury if they have design defects, are made of low quality materials and improperly maintained. Under New York State guidelines, storing and charging more than five of the batteries requires a dedicated space.
And the real reason you can’t use your cellphones during takeoff and landing? Apparently it has nothing to do with wireless interference from the cockpit, but is in fact due to the presence of the lithium battery in most personal electronics during critical parts of the flight. It’s also why they’re prohibited in checked baggage according to the Federal Aviation Administration. FYI.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
