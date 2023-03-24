The Public Accounts committee ordered the release of secret COVID-19 vaccine contracts from the department of Public Works.
Pfizer executives warned that Canada could lose foreign investments and its “reputation” if MPs read the contracts, which cost taxpayers $5 billion.
“Confidential information would remain confidential,” said Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné (Terrebonne, QC).
“We simply want to make sure there was no abuse and that if there were mistakes made, we can learn from them.”
The department of Health signed vaccine contracts with seven manufacturers. AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Medicago, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, and Sanofi. MPs voted to have the public works department hand over all contracts.
They would only be available to 11 Public Accounts committee members in a closed room without access to smartphones, cameras, or written notes.
Pfizer executives told the committee that the secret terms could never be shown to the MPs under any circumstances, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Disclosure of our confidential agreement would be an extraordinary use of authority,” said Pfizer Canada President Najah Sampson.
“Carefully consider our perspective before creating a precedent with unintended consequences on Canada’s reputation,” said Sampson.
“It would send a strong message to business partners and to companies looking to invest that here in Canada, confidentiality protections negotiated in good faith with the federal government may not be binding.”
Members dismissed the threat. Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB) noted confidential Pfizer contracts had already been leaked in Albania, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
“There are implied threats to investment in Canada if 11 MPs in a private room have access?” said McCauley.
“Investment is at risk in our country? And yet where they have leaked whole contracts, you haven’t divested. It seems like an odd, implied threat if 11 MPs were to look at it.”
The health department ordered 238 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Canada, including 30 million to be delivered in 2023 and 2024. Prices were not disclosed.
Industry rates from all vaccine manufacturers ranged from $14.50 per dose in the European Union to $19.50 in the United States.
Canada’s Auditor General in a December 6 report COVID-19 Vaccines said costs averaged about $30 per dose.
Cabinet earlier demanded that MPs take an oath of secrecy as a condition of seeing the vaccine contracts. The committee rejected the proposal.
“It’s not a question of us engaging in some kind of negotiation like we’re going to ask really politely and we’re going to let you eat some cookies at the back and then maybe you’ll give us a little more information in the documents,” said Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, AB).
“We have a right to access this information.”
“This situation is outrageous,” said Genuis.
“It makes me wonder, what is so damaging to you or the government that allowing members of Parliament to privately review them would be such a concern?”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Maybe Pfizer execs could explain all the "Vaxidents" . . . .
5TH PILOT INCIDENT THIS MONTH…
March 13, 2023 – Emirates Flight EK205 MXP-JFK diverted due to pilot illness hour and a half after take-off (click here)
March 11, 2023 – United Airlines Flight 2007 GUA-ORD diverted due to “incapacitated pilot” who had chest pains (click here)
March ?, 2023 – British Airways pilot collapsed in Cairo hotel and died, was scheduled to fly Airbus A321 from Cairo to London (click here)
March, 3, 2023 – Virgin Australia VA-717 flight Adelaide to Perth was forced to make an emergency landing after First Officer suffered heart attack 30 min after departure. (click here)
West Jet Pilot dies SUDDENLY
British Airways Pilot dies of heart attack just before flying loaded plane; again, a passenger plane loaded will fall shortly from the sky due to vaccine induced myocarditis causing cardiac arrest
Unvaccinated pilots suing United Airlines for firing
Emergency at 30,000 FeetL More reports of pilots suffering heart attacks – How close are we to a major incident?
FAA Change to Key Heart Test for Pilots Raises Red Flags
FAA Quietly Suggests Covid Shots Damaged Pilots’ Hearts
https://gellerreport.com/2023/03/southwest-pilot-becomes-incapacitated-mid-air-fifth-pilot-incapacitation-in-past-two-weeks.html/?lctg=49467994
Pfizer signed a contract with the government. That committee is part of the government. I think Pfizer is getting a little too big for its britches.
My question is, is a non-public contract even a contract? Contract law exists to enforce contracts. How can the courts enforce a contract that is not on the public record. Contracts should specify measurable results, not how the results are achieved, and as such not confidential
The vaccine "paid" for by taxpayers didn't work as advertized, to put it mildly. Make them public.
Sell your Pharma shares. Massive class action suits are coming. Big Pharma has lied about all the side effects of their Vaxxes. Eventually big pharma will no longer exists. At least not like it does today. Pharma’s current goals are to just make money. That does not work. Pharma’s Goal must be to cure illnesses and help people. Big Pharma stops all research that looks like it may result in a cure. They only fund treatment.
Every contract should be made public, and every person who signed them and every company who made the death jabs should be charged with crimes against humanity and murder, or at least manslaughter.
👍
Doesn't sound very "safe and effective".
Tyranny never changes does it? You can't possibly see what we've done! Pfizer is so done.
