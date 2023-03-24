Pfizer Logo Sign
The Public Accounts committee ordered the release of secret COVID-19 vaccine contracts from the department of Public Works.

Pfizer executives warned that Canada could lose foreign investments and its “reputation” if MPs read the contracts, which cost taxpayers $5 billion.

(9) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Maybe Pfizer execs could explain all the "Vaxidents" . . . .

5TH PILOT INCIDENT THIS MONTH…

March 13, 2023 – Emirates Flight EK205 MXP-JFK diverted due to pilot illness hour and a half after take-off (click here)

March 11, 2023 – United Airlines Flight 2007 GUA-ORD diverted due to “incapacitated pilot” who had chest pains (click here)

March ?, 2023 – British Airways pilot collapsed in Cairo hotel and died, was scheduled to fly Airbus A321 from Cairo to London (click here)

March, 3, 2023 – Virgin Australia VA-717 flight Adelaide to Perth was forced to make an emergency landing after First Officer suffered heart attack 30 min after departure. (click here)

West Jet Pilot dies SUDDENLY

British Airways Pilot dies of heart attack just before flying loaded plane; again, a passenger plane loaded will fall shortly from the sky due to vaccine induced myocarditis causing cardiac arrest

Unvaccinated pilots suing United Airlines for firing

Emergency at 30,000 FeetL More reports of pilots suffering heart attacks – How close are we to a major incident?

FAA Change to Key Heart Test for Pilots Raises Red Flags

FAA Quietly Suggests Covid Shots Damaged Pilots’ Hearts

https://gellerreport.com/2023/03/southwest-pilot-becomes-incapacitated-mid-air-fifth-pilot-incapacitation-in-past-two-weeks.html/?lctg=49467994

Report Add Reply
rmannia
rmannia

Pfizer signed a contract with the government. That committee is part of the government. I think Pfizer is getting a little too big for its britches.

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

My question is, is a non-public contract even a contract? Contract law exists to enforce contracts. How can the courts enforce a contract that is not on the public record. Contracts should specify measurable results, not how the results are achieved, and as such not confidential

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The vaccine "paid" for by taxpayers didn't work as advertized, to put it mildly. Make them public.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Sell your Pharma shares. Massive class action suits are coming. Big Pharma has lied about all the side effects of their Vaxxes. Eventually big pharma will no longer exists. At least not like it does today. Pharma’s current goals are to just make money. That does not work. Pharma’s Goal must be to cure illnesses and help people. Big Pharma stops all research that looks like it may result in a cure. They only fund treatment.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Every contract should be made public, and every person who signed them and every company who made the death jabs should be charged with crimes against humanity and murder, or at least manslaughter.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Doesn't sound very "safe and effective".

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

Tyranny never changes does it? You can't possibly see what we've done! Pfizer is so done.

Report Add Reply

