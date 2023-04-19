Capitalism, colonialism, racism, and white supremacy are partially to blame for climate change, according to a Public Health Agency (PHA) report.
The report What We Heard: Perspectives on Climate Change and Public Health in Canada said they must be corrected. The PHA researchers interviewed 30 academics and experts.
“It’s really about the foundations of our society, the capitalist system, the culture of extraction, and we need to change that,” the report quoted one unnamed expert.
“If we don’t address capitalism, if we don’t address colonialism, racism, the patriarchy, etcetera, we are going to tread water for a long time until we eventually drown,” said another.
“Systemic drivers of negative health outcomes and climate change overlap,” said the report.
“White supremacy, capitalism, colonialism and racism must be addressed.”
“These core drivers of climate change — extraction, capitalism and colonialism — were described as the root of polarization and fragmentation witnessed recently in public health,” said the report.
“The key messages we heard underscored that public health and climate change require a focus on decolonizing, justice and equity, adequate funding, political commitment and cross-sectoral partnerships with the expectation that fundamental changes in our socioeconomic structures are needed to rebuild our relationships with each other and with our planet.”
“People living in Canada depend on a healthy environment and equitable access to it,” said the report.
“We heard from the experts that solutions must first involve addressing systemic issues, i.e. capitalism, colonialism and racism which drive common inequitable outcomes for public health and nature.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the authors specifically criticized the oil, gas and mining sectors.
“Several described how denial and disinformation are currently being supported by powerful groups that have vested interests in not making changes to adapt to and mitigate climate change, such as the fossil fuel industry,” wrote the researchers.
The report also predicted Canada would face an influx of what it called cross-border climate refugees.
“Experts recognized there are and will be many challenges around climate refugees as climate change intensifies,” said the report.
“Yet only a few of the experts discussed ways in which public health needs to develop structured plans to prepare for and support both internal and cross-border climate refugees who experience diverse health effects.”
The “climate refugee” claim echoed a 2016 report by Policy Horizons Canada, a Privy Council think tank.
“Canada has the opportunity to become a preferred destination for climate refugees as well as companies trying to reduce their supply chain exposure to the risks of climate change,” said the earlier report Canada 2030: Scan of Emerging Issues — Sustainability.
“Canada may also have an opportunity to become an important producer of water-intensive goods in the future.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Did capitalism exist 12,000 years ago when Canada was mostly covered in a sheet of ice?
The latest propaganda from the Marxists/Lenist/sMaoists who have the destruction of Canada as their goal.
They are traitors and 'enemies of the people' just like PM Turdiot, Jagmeet Singh and convicted=felon, eco-fascist Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault.
Was this study paid for by hardworking Canadian taxpayers?
Wake up, Canada!
Capitalism is defined by the free market setting the price of money (ie the interest rate). When a Centralized authority (ie the Bank Of Canada) sets the price of money that is called communism. If we had capitalism there would be no such thing as a central bank. The governments control of the interest rates is the root of the evil.
“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their money, first by inflation and then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them (around the banks), will deprive the people of their property until their children will wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”
Thomas Jefferson
How prophetic because that is precisely what has happened. You will own nothing and be happy. We are already living in Karl Marx's Communsit utopia for quite some time. Most people are only starting to notice it now because they are getting that much closer to blowing up our financial system with their chicanery. Welcome to H**l everyone would you be so kind as to close the door you're letting all the heat out!
Is it April Fool's day again? This is a joke right? I'm sure they were reputable academics and not hand picked. Redneck aren't known for taking private jets all over the world, they're more likely to live off the land. What BS.
I wonder how much Canadian taxpayers paid for this steaming pile of bull excrement?
