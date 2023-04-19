Coal mining

 

 Image courtesy of Bighorn Mining

Capitalism, colonialism, racism, and white supremacy are partially to blame for climate change, according to a Public Health Agency (PHA) report.

Down the hole miners

The report What We Heard: Perspectives on Climate Change and Public Health in Canada said they must be corrected. The PHA researchers interviewed 30 academics and experts.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

kmb
kmb

Did capitalism exist 12,000 years ago when Canada was mostly covered in a sheet of ice?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The latest propaganda from the Marxists/Lenist/sMaoists who have the destruction of Canada as their goal.

They are traitors and 'enemies of the people' just like PM Turdiot, Jagmeet Singh and convicted=felon, eco-fascist Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault.

Was this study paid for by hardworking Canadian taxpayers?

Wake up, Canada!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Capitalism is defined by the free market setting the price of money (ie the interest rate). When a Centralized authority (ie the Bank Of Canada) sets the price of money that is called communism. If we had capitalism there would be no such thing as a central bank. The governments control of the interest rates is the root of the evil.

“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their money, first by inflation and then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them (around the banks), will deprive the people of their property until their children will wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”

Thomas Jefferson

 How prophetic because that is precisely what has happened. You will own nothing and be happy. We are already living in Karl Marx's Communsit utopia for quite some time. Most people are only starting to notice it now because they are getting that much closer to blowing up our financial system with their chicanery. Welcome to H**l everyone would you be so kind as to close the door you're letting all the heat out!

Report Add Reply
KiltConservative
KiltConservative

Is it April Fool's day again? This is a joke right? I'm sure they were reputable academics and not hand picked. Redneck aren't known for taking private jets all over the world, they're more likely to live off the land. What BS.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder how much Canadian taxpayers paid for this steaming pile of bull excrement?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.