Pilot on Boeing flight filmed fixing window before takeoff

Another day, another incident on a Boeing jet.Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Denver to Dallas were reportedly cracked up over seeing a pilot repairing a window.So much so, they posted it to Instagram..“They are literally replacing a ‘window’ with all of us just chilling and sitting here waiting to take off?!?!?” the flyer, named Kristin, wrote in her thread.“I have so many questions. Is this our pilot?!? Should a pilot be replacing a f–king window?!?! Is this normal?!” Later, she expresses relief that she made it to her destination.“Window did not fly off the plane. It’s eclipse season y’all. Miracles can happen,” added Kristin..It’s not clear if the plane in question was a 737 Max, but the video is just the latest in a series of incidents that have plagued both the plane and the manufacturer after a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane 16,000 feet (5,000 metres) with 177 people on board over Portland in January.Since then there have been a near-constant barrage of incidents and investigations featuring a variety of Boeing planes, including the 737, 757, 777 and 787 Dreamliner.Investigations and quality control concerns have become so acute, CEO Dave Calhoun announced his resignation from the company last month..On Monday, a Southwestern Airlines flight was forced to return to Denver International Airport after an engine cowling cover blew off a 737 Max 8.After being queried by the New York Post a company spokesperson said the situation was not as it seemed and posed no risk to passengers or crew.“The video shows a ring of plastic called a bezel, which is cosmetic and not required for the safe operation of the aircraft,” it said.