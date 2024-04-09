Business

Pilot on Boeing flight filmed fixing window before takeoff

Wheel falls from Japan-bound United flight during takeoff from San Francisco in March.
Wheel falls from Japan-bound United flight during takeoff from San Francisco in March.YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Boeing
Air Passenger Protection Regulations
United Airlines Boeing
Airline safety
Dave Calhoun

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news