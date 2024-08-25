PIMP MY RIDE: Chechen leader boasts marine-gun mounted Cybertruck

The Red Army may be having a hard time finding tanks to fend off an invasion of its territory by Ukraine, but one of its leaders couldn’t help but show off a shiny new Tesla Cybertruck replete with bed-mounted machine gun.Ramzan Kadyrov, president of the autonomous region of Chechnya and a colonel general in the Russian army, posted selfies of himself guiding the decidedly bourgeois ride through the streets of Grozny on Monday and thanked Elon Musk for personally gifting it to him — a charge Musk angrily denied on Twitter (“X”)."I express my sincere gratitude to Elon Musk. This is, of course, the strongest genius of our time and a specialist. A great man," Kadyrov said in a post — in Cryllic — accompanying the video, inviting the Tesla CEO to visit him in Russia.Kadyrov originally made the post on the Russian social media service Telegram and it was widely reposted on Twitter (“X”).."Based on such excellent characteristics, the Cybertruck will soon be sent to the area of the special military operation, where it will be in demand in the appropriate conditions," he added, referring to the Kremlin's name for its Ukraine offensive. “It is not by chance that it is called the ‘Cyberbeat’.”Outside observers wondered how Kadyrov even managed to acquire the coveted EV given that they’re in short supply stateside. Kadyrov was sanctioned by the US State Department in 2020 for his involvement in “numerous gross violations of human rights” within Chechnya.Kadyrov also had kind words for Musk’s Starlink satellite service."Elon, don't pay attention to backward and uninitiated people and corrupt media. Don't get distracted by them, trust me," Kadyrov wrote. "Better continue to create and reach new heights. Your developments are a great help to us. You're great in any case!" He wrote.“P.S. By the way, special thanks for Starlink. The connection speed in the SVO zone is absolutely fire! Special respect from the fighters!"