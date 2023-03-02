Single-use plastics

The coordinator of Region of Waterloo Waste Management says over the years, residents have improved in their ability to identify items that can be reused and recycled, but there are still ways to clean up their acts.

Canada’s largest plastic-producing companies are taking the federal government to court on Tuesday to fight back against its plastic pollution regulations. 

“While the plastic industry is fighting progress, it is not providing any real solutions to the plastic crisis,” said Oceana Canada plastics campaigner Anthony Merante in a Wednesday press release. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

Don't forget all those millions of doses of vaccine recently administered across Canada, were in toxic single use plastic syringes. Can Canadian citizens sue the government for the toxic plastic used?

Grinder
Grinder

Even worse is that while I agree the plastics ban has merit, so many plastic alternatives aren't even approved by provincial and municipalities so there is no market for change! Case in point, I distribute home compostable dog waste and shopping bags, Made in the US from vegetable oil. These plastic free bags are not allowed in municipal green bins and retailers know it so won't consider them at all to replace there millions of plastic shopping bags! Instead, super thick reusable shopping bags are now the norm and I see people buying these en masse as we ALL forget to bring them. Thin plastic replaced by longer lasting plastic, good call by Ottawa! Sue them for sure!

