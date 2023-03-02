The coordinator of Region of Waterloo Waste Management says over the years, residents have improved in their ability to identify items that can be reused and recycled, but there are still ways to clean up their acts.
Canada’s largest plastic-producing companies are taking the federal government to court on Tuesday to fight back against its plastic pollution regulations.
“While the plastic industry is fighting progress, it is not providing any real solutions to the plastic crisis,” said Oceana Canada plastics campaigner Anthony Merante in a Wednesday press release.
“They point to recycling as a solution, while knowing full well that less than 9% of plastic waste is recycled.”
The Responsible Plastic Use Coalition (RPUC) banded together in August to fight the Canadian government's decision to ban single-use plastics.
“The federal government designated all plastic manufactured items as toxic, a designation we believe is not only inaccurate but could have far-reaching and unintended consequences," said the RPUC.
"Canadians rely on plastic to sustain everyday life — from eyeglasses to diapers, to water piping, to computers, phones, and baby bottles."
The Oceana release said the plastic manufacturers are being backed by American oil associations and the Alberta and Saskatchewan governments. It said the group is seeking to overturn the designation of plastic manufactured items as toxic under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) and prohibit government action against plastic pollution, including the single-use plastics ban.
The Canadian government said in June it was moving forward with a plan to restrict single-use plastic products.
“By the end of the year, you won’t be able to manufacture or import these harmful plastics,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault.
“After that, businesses will begin offering the sustainable solutions Canadians want, whether that’s paper straws or reusable bags.”
The release went on to say Canada produces more than four million tonnes of plastic waste every year and the equivalent of one garbage trucks of plastics enters the global oceans every minute. It said there is clear evidence single-use plastics kills and injures wildlife, degrades ecosystems, and moves up food chains.
Merante said now is the time to come forward with real solutions, such as providing alternatives to unnecessary plastics packaging. He said continuing to ramp up production of single-use plastics which the industry is not responsible for when it is found in the oceans is “a business model that fills their wallets and fails all of us.”
EcoJustice, on behalf of Oceana Canada, Environmental Defence, and Animal Justice, is acting as an intervenor and fighting the plastics industry in court, defending the government’s decision to list it as toxic.
A survey by Abacus Data for Oceana Canada found 95% of Canadians are concerned about the impact plastic has on oceans and more than 90% support a ban on single-use plastics. The Canadian government said at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity it would address plastic pollution and protect biodiversity at home and globally.
Merante said the continued production of single-use plastics is “unsustainable and will prohibit Canada from meeting its commitment to zero plastic waste.”
“If the plastic industry wins this lawsuit, we will continue to see whales washing ashore, turtles drowning, and more plastics in our food, water, and blood,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Don't forget all those millions of doses of vaccine recently administered across Canada, were in toxic single use plastic syringes. Can Canadian citizens sue the government for the toxic plastic used?
Even worse is that while I agree the plastics ban has merit, so many plastic alternatives aren't even approved by provincial and municipalities so there is no market for change! Case in point, I distribute home compostable dog waste and shopping bags, Made in the US from vegetable oil. These plastic free bags are not allowed in municipal green bins and retailers know it so won't consider them at all to replace there millions of plastic shopping bags! Instead, super thick reusable shopping bags are now the norm and I see people buying these en masse as we ALL forget to bring them. Thin plastic replaced by longer lasting plastic, good call by Ottawa! Sue them for sure!
