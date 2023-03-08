Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said CBC lied about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s failure to bring natural gas to Europe.
“They quote EU Prez: ‘We have no infrastructure to link Canada-EU,’” said Poilievre in a Tuesday tweet.
“THAT’s my point!”
CBC again misleads to protect Trudeau—this time for his failure to get our gas to Europe.They quote EU Prez: “We have no infrastructure to link Canada-EU.”THAT’s my point! Trudeau had 18 proposed private LNG terminals on his desk. 0 completed thx to slow, costly permit rules.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 8, 2023
CBC failed to mention Canada cannot send liquefied natural gas to Europe because it has not followed through on building terminals.
He said 18 proposals for private LNG terminals sat on his desk. He added zero have been completed “thx to slow, costly permit rules.”
Poilievre said on February 7 CBC President Catherine Tait is coming after him because she wants to take more money from the Canadian government.
“They’re not even pretending to be unbiased,” he said.
Tait denounced him for inciting attacks on the CBC.
Trudeau stood by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and said in August Canada will not be shipping natural gas to Europe to address the continent’s energy crisis.
“Canada is a major oil and gas producer in the world,” said Trudeau.
“But because of our commitment to fight climate change, we are working very, very hard to decarbonize and develop other sources of energy that we can rely on and we can share with the world.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
There is a high probability that the environmental issues are a convenient 'raison d'etre' for the Liberal/subNDP government. It allows PM Trudeau et al to claim a moral high ground while engaging in amoral motives; ie: Politics and power.
These could vary from simply blocking western provincial potential thus power to reducing provincial control over natural resources through 'federalization of lands', (recent land settlements in Alberta effectively reducing provincial control), while enhancing federal control/taxation to being substantially less than competent in the land of international politics - as far as benefiting all of Canada...
Further, they may not have received permission from Quebec.
