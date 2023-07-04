Omar Alghabra
Courtesy Jason Viau/CBC

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says the Port of Vancouver is on strike, saying, “blocking billions of dollars of goods, driving up prices, and threatening jobs.” 

“And the minister responsible is busy showing off his new sneakers,” said Poilievre in a Monday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Why isn't shutting down a port considered blocking critical infrastructure?

*Asking for friends who had their bank accounts frozen, their insurance and livelihoods imperiled, their children threatened with removal by CPS and even their pets put at risk.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Trudeau and his Liberal cabal used the Emergencies Act on the peaceful Freedom Convoy because they thought it may incite further border blockades that could negatively impact the Canadian economy. (The blockades that had previously existed were already gone when the EA was enacted.) Now we have an ACTUAL blockade that is ACTUALLY affecting the Canadian economy and the livelihood of numerous tax-paying people. Where are the Liberals? Apparently shopping for new shoes.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

More instances where Canada burns while Trudumb and his cabal dither. The NDP want to support the striking port workers while ignoring union and non-union workers who will suffer due to this strike. The socialists are completely out of touch with the real issues affecting Canadians.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Trudeau and this foreign commie geek are shutting down the country and nobody can stop them, but it might just wake up the public sheep if we're lucky.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Vancouver port is a corrupted monopoly where Forklift operators make 120K per year. And now they strike and Ottawa says nothing.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Maybe we can implement the Emergency Act and seize the bank accounts of all these unions trying to hold Canada hostage. We can send in the mounted riot police to ride down the picket lines. It worked once before...

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup] 100%

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

Wishing for any better from the Liberal / NDP group we have, ones chances are much better with the lottery, for not a single one of them is qualified for the positions they hold.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.