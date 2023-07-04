Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says the Port of Vancouver is on strike, saying, “blocking billions of dollars of goods, driving up prices, and threatening jobs.”
“And the minister responsible is busy showing off his new sneakers,” said Poilievre in a Monday tweet.
“Any wonder why, after eight years of [Justin] Trudeau, so many families can’t pay their bills?”
So the federal Port of Vancouver is on strike, blocking billions of dollars of goods, driving up prices & threatening jobs. And the minister responsible is busy showing off his new sneakers. Any wonder why, after 8 years of Trudeau, so many families can't pay their bills?
Poilievre was commenting on Transport Minister Omar Alghabra saying on Sunday he has been loyal to the Adidas brand ever since he was a child playing soccer in Saudi Arabia.
“Adidas was the shoe of choice for kids in the late '70s and early '80s,” said Alghabra.
He said the shoes known as the originals — black with three thick white stripes down the sides — were "a big deal." This nostalgia is what drives his current sneaker collection, which often turns heads when he strolls through the corridors on Parliament Hill or attends a G7 meeting, where his counterparts comment on them.
NDP deputy leader Alexandre Boulerice asked Poilievre to do better.
“Instead of being childish and focusing on a pair of sneakers, can you support the workers on strike?” said Boulerice.
Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay (South Surrey-White Rock, BC) said there is “nothing comfortable about a Port strike, disruption of supply chains that are already strained, and job uncertainty.”
“But hey!” said Findlay.
“As long as the Minister of Transport has new sneakers while his feet are on his desk.”
There's nothing comfortable about a Port strike, disruption of supply chains that are already strained & job uncertainty. But hey! As long as tbe Minister of Transport has new sneakers while his feet are on his desk.
Why isn't shutting down a port considered blocking critical infrastructure?
*Asking for friends who had their bank accounts frozen, their insurance and livelihoods imperiled, their children threatened with removal by CPS and even their pets put at risk.
Trudeau and his Liberal cabal used the Emergencies Act on the peaceful Freedom Convoy because they thought it may incite further border blockades that could negatively impact the Canadian economy. (The blockades that had previously existed were already gone when the EA was enacted.) Now we have an ACTUAL blockade that is ACTUALLY affecting the Canadian economy and the livelihood of numerous tax-paying people. Where are the Liberals? Apparently shopping for new shoes.
More instances where Canada burns while Trudumb and his cabal dither. The NDP want to support the striking port workers while ignoring union and non-union workers who will suffer due to this strike. The socialists are completely out of touch with the real issues affecting Canadians.
Trudeau and this foreign commie geek are shutting down the country and nobody can stop them, but it might just wake up the public sheep if we're lucky.
Vancouver port is a corrupted monopoly where Forklift operators make 120K per year. And now they strike and Ottawa says nothing.
Maybe we can implement the Emergency Act and seize the bank accounts of all these unions trying to hold Canada hostage. We can send in the mounted riot police to ride down the picket lines. It worked once before...
[thumbup] 100%
Wishing for any better from the Liberal / NDP group we have, ones chances are much better with the lottery, for not a single one of them is qualified for the positions they hold.
