Poilievre wants 100% tariff on Chinese EVs while it protests to WTO

No “dollars for dictators.”That’s how Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is describing his plans to impose a 100% import tariff on Chinese made EVs into this country.Speaking to an audience of steel workers in Hamilton on Friday, Poilievre also called for stiff penalties on imported steel, aluminum and critical minerals used in the manufacturing process. "They're doing this with the goal of crushing our steel, our aluminum, and our automotive production, and taking our jobs away… with their low labor standards or environmental policies" the Conservative leader said..If elected, he vowed 50% tariffs on Chinese made solar panels and semi-conductors as well as 25% levies on EV batteries and the materials used to make them like graphite. He would also revoke government incentives for buyers of Chinese-made EVs.Poilievre said government EV incentives are akin to paying consumers to buy Chinese EVs in what was clearly a pitch to unionized auto and steel workers in southern Ontario and urged them not to vote for “sellout Singh” or the LDP.“Trudeau has failed to protect our workers," Poilievre said. “He favors foreign dictatorships by supporting policies that kill jobs in Canada.”It comes as China on Friday launched a World Trade Organization (WTO) challenge against proposed tariffs by the EU on its EV industry.The Commerce Ministry said China had no option but to resort to the WTO “to safeguard the development rights and interests of the electric vehicle industry and cooperation on the global green transformation.”“The EU's preliminary ruling lacks a factual and legal basis, seriously violates WTO rules, and undermines the overall situation of global cooperation in addressing climate change," it said..In July, the EU imposed provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on EVs made in China, claiming they unfairly benefit from government subsidies. The charges are to take effect in November and affect not only Chinese manufacturers, but European companies like Volkswagen and BMW that make EVs in China.In its filing, China says its support for the EV industry conforms with WTO rules. In response, it has aunched investigations into French cognac and European pork exports in what some observers say could become a full-blown trade war.A similar response could be expected if Canada were to do the same. The US has already hiked EV customs duties to 100%.Chinese sales of EVs abroad rose 70% in 2023, reaching USD$34.1 billion. Almost 40% went to the European Union.At present the only Chinese-made EV available in Canada is a Tesla.