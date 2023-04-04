Oil refinery in Texas

An oil refinery in Freeport Texas that processes Canadian heavy crude.

 By Shaun Polczer

Oil price forecasters are gazing into their crystal balls after the latest bout of market uncertainty and revising predictions for the fiscal second quarter amid a string of mixed economic developments on three continents: the US, Europe and Asia. And, depending on who you listen to, they’re going up. Or down.

On Tuesday, they were mostly up. North American Benchmark West Texas Intermediate closed above $80 after falling below $65 last week. Western Canadian Select jumped almost 9% to $59.17.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.