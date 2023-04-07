4A0C499C-B466-4BFA-A6D5-AE355235020C.jpeg

Saudi capital Riyadh at night

 Photo by Shaun Polczer

Once upon a time — not too long ago — the world’s reserve currency was gold. 

It’s the ultimate liquid asset, not withstanding it isn’t actually liquid and the fact the Pope, the Dutch royal family and Swiss banks own most of it.

B7E8085D-D15D-4F88-BA83-744D5063B465.jpeg

The Saudi Western Desert “Rub' al Khali“ or Empty Quarter, home to the world’s largest oil reserves.
963E412A-A881-4139-A206-AE9412EC2CD1.jpeg

Aramco refinery in the Western Desert.
D5889547-65B4-4E68-9768-B6FAA1D0894E.jpeg

Rub' al Khali or Empty Quarter.
E96D51FE-30E2-4BB3-8D7C-D37ADC424A0C.jpeg

Twilight in the desert.
8978D6D8-158C-41A5-964B-287A5FD51159.jpeg

The author, covering the Third OPEC Summit in Riyadh.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.