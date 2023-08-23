Housing construction

 

 Courtesy Bryan Labby/CBC

A new poll found 40% of Canadians blame Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government for the housing crisis in the country.

Leger polled 1,537 individuals from Aug. 18 to 20, asking several questions about the rapid increase in housing costs and what actions could be taken to address it.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

So 60 percent think it is from another cause... I would like to hear their theories...

Report Add Reply
Larry wade
Larry wade

I get sick and tired oc journalists who can only report on Poilievre's criticisms. Is there not a reporter out there who has the guts to stand up to the grandstander and get from him a detailed description of what he would do to:

1. Solve the housing crisis in Canada

2. Solve the global warming crisis

3. Go after the big grocers and demand an explanation if why grocery prices are skyrocketing while their profits are rising all out of proportion.

4. See to it that fascist Ford is required to explain his sudden interest in creating land for housing now that his friends have bought up the available green space, yet just a short whole ago before those land sales he was unable to predict the need for that land- if indeed that land was really needed at all.

Journalists take the easy way out - at one time they were devoted to bringing real news to the public. Today altogether too many of them are kowtowing to whoever they think, or hope, will come out on top at the next election- elections seemingly at all levels.

.Larry Wade

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Looks like the other 60% of Canadians are either ignorant, uninformed or plain stupid.

Report Add Reply
Larry wade
Larry wade

So stupid to spend even a second on reporting speeding charges against our minister. Have you journalists nothing of substance to reoirt- if not, be ashamed.

Larry Wade

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.