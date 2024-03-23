Poll finds 51.4% of recent Canadian immigrants report to less qualified managers

More than half of recent Canadian immigrants report to a manager who is less qualified but white, according to a poll conducted by ComIt.org. “While we know anecdotally that new immigrants suffer bias and discrimination in the Canadian workplace, it’s both jarring and disappointing to see that it happens so openly and frequently,” said ComIT.org Founder and Executive Director Pablo Listingart in a press release. “Clearly there is a new culture crisis in Canadian workplaces and we all have to work together making sure racism and bias don’t become even more prevalent.”ComIt.org said 50.8% report to a manager who is less qualified but a second- or third-generation Canadian. Three-fifths of immigrants have experienced microaggressions or subtle forms of discrimination in the workplace. This breaks down to 22.4% weekly, 21% monthly and 17.4% daily. Seven-tenths of immigrants have witnessed or experienced overt racist remarks from colleagues or superiors in their workplaces. This breaks down to 27.4% frequently and 43% occasionally. When recent immigrant colleagues experience racism in their workplaces, ComIt.org said 50.8% of immigrants have looked the other way. It added 35% of immigrants feel uncomfortable speaking up about instances of bias and discrimination in their workplaces. Among this 35%, 12.2% said they were very uncomfortable and 22.8% admitted they were somewhat uncomfortable. While immigrants might have reported bias and discrimination in their workplaces, 31.4% said they did not receive adequete support from human resources or management. One-tenth said none at all and one-fifth pointed out it was not enough. On the promotions and jobs side, 61.8% of immigrants said they have been passed over at least once in favour of a less qualified white candidate. Another 63.2% said they have been passed over for a promotion or job at least once to a less qualified candidate who is a second- or third-generation Canadian. One-third said this has happened many times, and three-fifths acknowledged it was once. Two-thirds agreed (42.8%) or strongly agreed (24%) there are systemic barriers within their workplaces hindering the advancement of non-white people. To fit in better, 57.8% of immigrants said they play down their ethnicity. Seven-tenths of immigrants said their cultural practices or traditions have been misunderstood or ridiculed by colleagues or supervisors. Listingart concluded by saying challenging workplace discrimination and bias “is essential to eliminate racism.”“It’s essential that management and HR create a trusted dialogue where new Canadians can speak freely and honestly when they experience any acts of racism,” said Listingart. Canada’s population growth hit unprecedented levels in December because of immigration, but the United Kingdom and Australia were cutting back. READ MORE: UK, Australia slash immigration intake while Canada skyrockets to record-breaking levelsStatistics Canada highlighted the sharp increase in growth of 430,635 people was 96% fuelled by immigration. The Canadian government has a target of bringing in 465,000 immigrants in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025. The poll was conducted using an unspecificed method during unknown dates with 500 Canadian immigrants. No margin of error was assigned to it.