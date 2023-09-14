Solar panels and crops

Solar panels and crops 

 Courtesy Agrivoltaics Canada

Close to half of Albertans feel the pause on renewable energy development is a good idea, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). 

Two-fifths of Albertans disagree with the renewables moratorium, according to the Thursday poll. The ARI said the moratorium is supported by 55% of Albertans outside of Calgary and Edmonton. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Daddy Stovepipe
Daddy Stovepipe

Intermittent power sources. Absolutely get a handle on these heavily subsidized bird beaters and land grabbing Solar panels. I can’t get over how they call this garbage” Farms “.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I love Alberta. And being an Albertan

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Oil and gas can be made so that it's clean burning and RENEWABLE!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Renewables worked so well in Germany & Britain last winter they opened up Coal fired Generating plants to keep up . . . .

Renewable junk mostly made in China in it's working lifetime never saves the amount of Emissions required to Build & Install the stuff . . .

Solar Panels destroy the land they are sitting on in a decade . . . Windmills kill 10s of 1000s of birds . . . and are eyesores.

None of this garbage can be Recycled, it all winds up in landfills . . .

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.