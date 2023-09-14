Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Alberta Utilities Commission will pause approvals of new renewable electricity generation projects over one megawatt until February 29 while it reviews policies and procedures.
It came amid concerns from municipalities and landowners related to responsible land use and the rapid pace of renewables development.
The ARI acknowledged at issue for the dissenters are concerns over its effect on what was once a booming sector of the economy and the jobs it created and the rising power prices in Alberta. It said half of Albertans say the government is hurting jobs and the economy, and 46% are worried it will further increase electricity prices.
As Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the provincial government prepare to battle the Canadian government over its plans to institute a net zero power grid by 2035, there is plenty of support among Albertans to resist it. Three-fifths said they feel the Alberta government is right to push back on the net zero plan.
Three months into its new mandate, the ARI said the Alberta government has work to do on some key files. It found three-fifths believe it is performing poorly on healthcare, as it attempts to sort out the chaos with lab testing in Calgary and its slow response to an E.coli outbreak in daycares.
The issue Albertans viewed as most important to them was the rising cost of living (65%).
Subsequent to the rising cost of living was healthcare (49%). This was followed by public safety and housing affordability (29%) and the economy and energy policy (24%).
At least half in all regions in Alberta said the provincial government is right to resist the Canadian government’s push to net zero. Support is highest in areas outside of Calgary and Edmonton (70%).
After a record summer wildfire season, Albertans are split in their assessments of the government’s performance on emergency management. Two-fifths said it has done well on that file, and two-fifths disagreed.
The poll was conducted online from August 31 to September 8 with a representative randomized sample of 348 Albertan adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. It has a margin of error of +/- five percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
