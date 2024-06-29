Poll finds Canadians are the worst tippers in the world

A total of 53% of Canadians said inflation has affected their ability to tip, according to a poll conducted by Medallia on behalf of Lightspeed Commerce. Across all countries surveyed, one-quarter of Canadians are tipping less and 19% of people in other places such as the United States, United Kingdom, and France are tipping less, according to the poll. Lightspeed Commerce said 77% of Canadians are opposed to auto-tipping prompts on digital screens. It found Canadians were tied with Belgians about having the most support on eliminating tipping. While certain Canadians might feel the pressure to tip, Lightspeed Commerce said the most common reason was because they want to avoid appearing stingy or cheap (36%). Meanwhile, it said the majority of Canadians were less likely to tip higher percentages. Forty-seven percent of Canadians said they prefer to tip between 10-15%, and 15% were tipping less than 10%. On the other end, 27% of Canadians were willing to tip 16-20%, but this falls flat when 38% of Americans will give the same amount.For scenarios outside of normal tipping etiquette, Lightspeed Commerce said Canadians showed high support for tipping delivery drivers (48%). However, it said coffee shops (22%) and ordering at the counter (15%) fell short.About two-thirds of Canadians report being asked to tip more and more often, according to a 2023 poll done by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI). READ MORE: Poll finds most Canadians annoyed with tippingARI said four-fifths of Canadians say too many places are asking for tips these days, including at least three-quarters across all regions and demographics. It said 13% believe customer service has improved as tips have increased. Twenty-three percent of Canadians left a tip of less than 15% when they last ate at a restaurant. However, 21% left a tip of 20% or more when they last dined out — more than double the rate of those who said so in 2016. The Medallia poll was conducted online among 7,500 global adults throughout May. No margin of error was assigned to it.