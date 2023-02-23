Socialism support

Socialist Action at CBC Headquarters 

 Courtesy Socialist Action

Half of Canadians 18 to 24 favour socialism as their preferred economic system, but the majority of them do not provide the correct definition for it, according to a poll done by the Fraser Institute. 

“A whole segment of the population — not just in Canada but across the developed world — self-describes as socialist, but many of them have never lived in a world with genuine socialism nor the misery it imposed,” said Fraser Institute executive vice-president and study co-author Jason Clemens in a Wednesday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

This poll was skewed - it did not include the obvious solution for financing da socialism - deh can just print da money! Duh! Cause Trudeau seys "da budget will balance itself."

Report Add Reply
MTDEF
MTDEF

I'm surprised the number of youth supporting communism/Liberal-ism/NDP-ism is that low. I thought it would be much higher. Our education system up through university is taught by wokes and unionists, and run by boards that are about as far removed from performance based curriculum as you can get. Kids are pretty much indoctrinated in communism all their early lives through to adulthood.

The fact that Canadians generally support socialism is equally not surprising because, well, they're Canadians.

Report Add Reply
Big104
Big104

Indoctrination. Socialism is grand!!

Report Add Reply
KiltConservative
KiltConservative

This is the sad state of affairs in chinada. I'm sorry to say my generation raised a bunch of lazy waste of skins who just want handouts and probably don't actually know what socialism really is.

Report Add Reply
Alberta1234
Alberta1234

They should have asked them to define socialism, I am certain they don't have a clue. They think socialism is 'government services provide by taxation of the wealthy.' Only someone who has never lived or experienced a true socialist state would support that oppressive, murderous, serf making, impoverishing, political elite power driven and morally bankrupt system.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Good thing the 18-24 year old group are a fraction of the voting population. They rarely make the effort to vote anyway.

With declining birth rates and so many sudden/unexpected death in this age cohort, their influence is likely to diminish further over time.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

The age group that wants everything for nothing. They are more interested in doing nothing and being rewarded for it than they are interested in working for/toward a goal.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.