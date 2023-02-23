Half of Canadians 18 to 24 favour socialism as their preferred economic system, but the majority of them do not provide the correct definition for it, according to a poll done by the Fraser Institute.
“A whole segment of the population — not just in Canada but across the developed world — self-describes as socialist, but many of them have never lived in a world with genuine socialism nor the misery it imposed,” said Fraser Institute executive vice-president and study co-author Jason Clemens in a Wednesday press release.
The poll was done in conjunction with think tanks in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It used polling data from Leger and was commissioned in 2022.
The poll said 42% of Canadians support socialism as their preferred economic system. It said the number drops to 38% among those older than 55.
Unlike other similar polls, this one explored how respondents defined socialism. The poll said one-quarter define socialism in the traditional sense — government owning and controlling businesses and industries.
It said 65% define socialism as government providing more services. There were 57% who said it is government providing a minimum guaranteed income.
The poll found similar results for the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.
When asked how the government should finance the increased spending on programs and providing a minimum guaranteed income, 31% supported an across-the-board increase in personal income taxes, while 16% wanted to raise the GST. Most Canadians preferred a wealth tax on the top 1% of income earners (72%) and increasing personal income taxes on the top 10% of income earners (59%) to finance socialism.
“These targeted tax hikes will not generate anywhere near enough revenue to pay for the higher levels of spending linked with socialism,” said Fraser Institute senior fellow and study co-author Steven Globerman.
“If Canadians want a larger government and substantially higher government spending, then all Canadians, and not just top income earners, will have to pay higher taxes to finance it.”
The poll was conducted online with 1,006 Canadians from the end of September to mid-October. No margin of error was assigned.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
This poll was skewed - it did not include the obvious solution for financing da socialism - deh can just print da money! Duh! Cause Trudeau seys "da budget will balance itself."
I'm surprised the number of youth supporting communism/Liberal-ism/NDP-ism is that low. I thought it would be much higher. Our education system up through university is taught by wokes and unionists, and run by boards that are about as far removed from performance based curriculum as you can get. Kids are pretty much indoctrinated in communism all their early lives through to adulthood.
The fact that Canadians generally support socialism is equally not surprising because, well, they're Canadians.
Indoctrination. Socialism is grand!!
This is the sad state of affairs in chinada. I'm sorry to say my generation raised a bunch of lazy waste of skins who just want handouts and probably don't actually know what socialism really is.
They should have asked them to define socialism, I am certain they don't have a clue. They think socialism is 'government services provide by taxation of the wealthy.' Only someone who has never lived or experienced a true socialist state would support that oppressive, murderous, serf making, impoverishing, political elite power driven and morally bankrupt system.
Good thing the 18-24 year old group are a fraction of the voting population. They rarely make the effort to vote anyway.
With declining birth rates and so many sudden/unexpected death in this age cohort, their influence is likely to diminish further over time.
The age group that wants everything for nothing. They are more interested in doing nothing and being rewarded for it than they are interested in working for/toward a goal.
