There are 93% of Canadians who are interested in a four-day work week, according to a poll conducted by YouGov on behalf of Talent.com

“Successful pilot programs for a four-day work week have been implemented in markets around the world, resulting in improved productivity,” said Talent.com head of sales strategy Robert Boersma in a press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

They want same wages for 32 hours as 40 aaaahaahhhahhhahahahah. Good luck.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Years ago, a shop I worked at had a 10 hour day 4 day work week, every 4 weeks the schedule worked out where we got Friday, Saturday off, Sunday closed, and Monday Tuesday off, best work schedule I ever worked, we got time and a half after 44 hours in a week, basically a holiday every 4 weeks, it was awesome.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Another poll would likely find these same polled people to be lazy, unproductive slackers.

MechanicAndrew
MechanicAndrew

Nobody stops anyone from being self-employed and working as much as one like FFS!

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

of course they do, lazy people who just want a hand out

