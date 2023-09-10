Pesticide sprayer

Pesticide sprayer in a PEI field 

 Courtesy CBC

Records show regulators polled Canadians on support for tougher restrictions on pesticides, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Most Canadians continue to hold negative associations with pesticides,” said Ipsos researchers in a report. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This is lipstick on a pig. Health Canada needs to enforce product labeling for naturally grown products and non-GMO products. A minor survey is meaningless.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

When the pesticide is under patent nobody worries about ill effects. Then as soon as it is off-patent the demand is heard to ban it. Once banned, it is replaced by a patented product. The game is all about monopoly profits. Don't believe me? Talk to the manager of an independently owned hardware store in your town.

Report Add Reply
D B cooper
D B cooper

2206 seems like a very small poll for it being nation wide.

Report Add Reply
grandview.67
grandview.67

Gee, I wonder why food has become so expensive and scarce?

Report Add Reply

