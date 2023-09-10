Records show regulators polled Canadians on support for tougher restrictions on pesticides, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Most Canadians continue to hold negative associations with pesticides,” said Ipsos researchers in a report.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Records show regulators polled Canadians on support for tougher restrictions on pesticides, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Most Canadians continue to hold negative associations with pesticides,” said Ipsos researchers in a report.
“In fact, when asked what they associate pesticides with, Canadians were almost twice as likely to point out the negatives about pesticides such as bad for people and bad for the environment than to mention the positive aspects of pesticides such as weed control and protecting crops.”
The Pest Control Products Act mandates reevaluation of chemicals licensed for sale in Canada within 15 years. The Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) polled Canadians on tightening the requirement to as little as two years.
Researchers said almost all participants felt this cycle was too lengthy to be effective. They added these feelings were “based on the notion that much can change in 15 years and that period could allow for the emergence of harmful side effects of pesticide use.”
“A shorter evaluation cycle of one or two years was suggested as well as the provision of details outlining the review process,” they said.
One respondent said 15 years from now, children might develop health issues people do not know about. Another respondent asked what is needed.
“Is it when a large group of people die?” said the respondent.
Three-fifths of respondents agreed they are concerned pesticides are unsafe, even when used as directed. Another 45% of them said they think pesticides in agriculture are safe.
A majority opposed use of pesticides near livestock barns, on fruits and vegetables, on any imported foods and in public green spaces. Three-fifths agreed there are natural alternatives that are as effective as traditional ones.
Asked what comes to mind when people think about pesticides, the most common response was unhealthy (56%). Other associations included cancer, extinction of bees and unnatural.
The Canadian government vowed to eliminate the use of so-called cosmetic pesticides on federal property in June as part of an overhaul of how they are regulated and managed under the PMRA.
Health Canada has published a notice of intent to begin consultations on proposed amendments to the Pest Control Products Regulations to evaluate acceptable increases to chemical residue limits on food in line with international standards.
“The health and safety of Canadians will remain at the forefront of the process,” said Health Canada.
Findings were based on questionnaires with 2,206 respondents nationwide and six focus groups. The PMRA paid $124,646 for the research by Ipsos.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
This is lipstick on a pig. Health Canada needs to enforce product labeling for naturally grown products and non-GMO products. A minor survey is meaningless.
When the pesticide is under patent nobody worries about ill effects. Then as soon as it is off-patent the demand is heard to ban it. Once banned, it is replaced by a patented product. The game is all about monopoly profits. Don't believe me? Talk to the manager of an independently owned hardware store in your town.
2206 seems like a very small poll for it being nation wide.
Gee, I wonder why food has become so expensive and scarce?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.