Poll finds Sask NDP has one-point lead over Sask Party

The Saskatchewan NDP would beat out the Saskatchewan Party by one point in the popular vote if an election was held now, according to a poll conducted by Insightrix. At the moment, the Saskatchewan NDP would come in first place with 48% of decided voters according to the poll. Insightrix said the Saskatchewan Party would finish a close second (47%). Another 5% of decided voters would vote for another party. While these were the numbers for decided voters, undecided ones constituted a sizeable share among the total sample (28%). Insightrix found the Saskatchewan Party leads among males (55%). However, it said the NDP was the top choice among females (57%). The NDP dominates among voters aged 18 to 34 years old (61%). It is tied with the Saskatchewan Party among 35 to 54 year olds (48%), and its opponent beats it out among those 55+ (55%). The Saskatchewan Party would win the popular vote in the North (61%) and South (57%). Meanwhile, the NDP would beat it out in Regina (61%) and Saskatoon (64%). Insightrix went on to say the top issue for Saskatchewanians that would impact their vote the most was healthcare (28%).After healthcare was inflation/rising costs (21%). This was followed by the economy/jobs (14%), education (10%), and taxes (9%). The top issue for Saskatchewan Party voters was inflation/rising costs (62%). Meanwhile, the top one for NDP voters was healthcare (72%). This poll comes after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe claimed victory on July 16 in his province’s fight against the Canada Revenue Agency over its refusal to remit carbon taxes. READ MORE: UPDATED: Moe takes victory lap against CRA over unpaid taxes“We stopped them,” said Moe.“The Government of Saskatchewan has been successful in preventing the federal government from its unconstitutional attempt to grab money out of Saskatchewan’s banks account.”The poll was conducted online with 860 Saskatchewan residents who are members of the SaskWatch Research panel between July 23 and 26. It had a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.