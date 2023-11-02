Poll finds two-fifths of Canadian financial advisors have struggling clients

Two-fifths of Canadian financial advisors and planners indicated their clients have been late to make their monthly mortgage or credit card payments, according to a poll conducted by Advocis. “The increased burden of living expenses and heightened interest rates have resulted in a financial challenge, as the weight of debt has become even more significant for Canadian households,” said Advocis Chief Operating Officer Julie Martini in a Wednesday press release. “Additionally, the majority of Canadians have not experienced a proportional increase in their incomes to match the escalating costs of everyday purchases.”Advocis found 47% of financial advisors and planners indicated they have seen clients get a loan to purchase or refinance a car and some went as far as selling personal items to obtain support paying their monthly bills. DR Johnson Financial founder David R. Johnson said financial education “can help anyone migrate through these difficult times more successfully.”“With that thought in mind, I encourage anyone not currently dealing with a competent financial advisor to align themselves with one,” said Johnson. “You can't change the past but you can start planning for the future.”Advocis said its responses seem to echo Johnson’s comments, as 56% of respondents admit they have clients reaching out to adjust their financial plans as the escalating strain of household bills and food prices has intensified their financial anxiety. While people have financial problems, it said two-thirds of respondents have clients showing an increased appetite for improving their financial literacy and resiliency. “One positive outcome amid these challenging circumstances is the increased awareness and emphasis on emergency savings,” said Branstone Financial Strategies Certified Financial Planner Emma Lang. “Many clients are recognizing the importance of having a financial safety net in place, particularly during uncertain economic times.” More than half of Canadian mortgage holders could not make it more than three months without their primary income without missing a payment, according to an October 19 poll conducted by Leger on behalf of Ratefilter.ca. READ MORE: Poll finds more than half of Canadians would miss mortgage payments within three months“For many Canadians, the dream of homeownership is being challenged by a worrying financial reality,” said Ratefilter.ca writer Alan Harder. The average Canadian with a mortgage is devoting 41% of his or her income to housing. Alarmingly, 16% of Canadians said they would be in trouble with their mortgage without their main source of income in one month. The Advocis poll was conducted online throughout October among 150 of its members. No margin of error was assigned to it.