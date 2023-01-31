The Alberta United Conservative Party holds a slight 3% lead over the Alberta NDP in the province-wide decided vote (48% to 45%), according to a poll done by ThinkHQ Public Affairs.
“The next provincial election is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in Alberta’s history,” said ThinkHQ President Marc Henry in a Monday press release.
“As it sits today, the NDP can capture 20 seats out of Edmonton without breaking a sweat, and the UCP can say the same for most of the constituencies outside of the two biggest cities.”
The poll said the Alberta Party is well behind at 4%, and various other party alternatives are at 1%. It said 12% of Alberta voters are undecided about how they will vote in the 2023 election.
The next election will likely be a two-party choice for voters between the UCP and NDP.
The Alberta Party, once capturing vote intentions in the mid-teens, has fallen below 5%.
At the moment, the poll said the UCP and NDP do not have a clear majority of seats. One of these parties will be the government following the next election, but it said neither can be certain of at least 44 seats without capturing leaning or toss-up constituencies.
Calgary voters will likely decide the outcome of the next election, and the race is divided. The UCP hold a nominal lead in the Calgary Census Metropolitan Area (47% to 45%), but the NDP have the same edge in Calgary proper (47% to 45%).
The poll acknowledged there are sizeable gender and generational gaps in party support. It said women and younger voters are disproportionately voting NDP, while men and middle-aged voters are more tilted to the UCP.
The poll went on to say almost four-in-10 voters approve of any of the party and leader choices in Alberta. It added the sentiment is high among undecided voters (80%) and those thinking about voting for the Alberta Party (73%).
More than one-third of people planning to vote UCP say they do not like their choices, compared to 27% of likely NDP voters.
“With this in mind, turnout is going to be a decisive factor in the next election,” said Henry.
This poll comes after Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley broke her silence about the “just transition” January 18.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(17) comments
Some great click bait. How many are undecided?
Unfortunately, the legacy media, CBC, CTV and Globalist News will be controlling the message on television. Like now, Duane Blatt, Lorrie Williams and Whatshername Young will be spouting the pro-NDP line. Canada needs an online news channel similar to GB NEWS in the UK to counter the Trudeau-Sing-Notley coalition.
Sad thing is most people I know could care less about what’s happening in Canada and they still believe everything is all conspiracy theory even stuff that is a proven fact and easily researched, people don’t care. There more worried about there Amazon package arriving then politics
Doesn't surprise me, the city of Calgary is not what it used to be 10 or 20 years ago, it is almost as rotten as Edmonton.
Well we all know that Danielle Smith had the guts to expose the WEF (World Economic Forum) that infiltrated the Alberta Health Care System and showed them the door. If you want to see $hit hit the fan she is the only one in Canada today that can expose THE AGILE NATIONS CHARTER that was drawn up and put in place. The WEF is now in charge how you and me are going to live. The Agile Nations Charter was established in 2020 & 2021 while they purposely used covid measures to distract us while were asleep. Not one member from the House of Commons has said one word about this. Not one other news media in Canada has exposed this except Western Standard. If she wants to win this election and save Canada she needs to come out publicly as soon as possible. The Agile Nations Charter is on the Canada Government website and is not fake news. Please read the details.
Are these like the Hillary Clinton winning in a landslide polls?
Half of Albertans want to go back to lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine passports, and government agents going door to door to check on your vax status? Really?
IF the UCP wants to continue to see women and the young voters go to the NDP then they can continue the leftist brainwashing that occurs in Alberta schools. Until they stop that, I don't take the UCP seriously.
You have to spend a whole lot of money on university to become stupid enough to consider voting for the NDP communists. Turns out that we have a lot of these in Alberta. This is really a tug of war between those who shower before going to work and those who shower when they get home from work.
Half of AB is down with Marxism? Really?
How did the NDs go from only winning from a vote split/people finally fed up with 40 years of one party rule, and getting their arses handed to them in the last election, to now they are tied? Really?
So we're to believe from this poll that half of Calgary is indifferent to the destruction of the oil and gas industry? Really?
Sadly, the uneducated half who think their job isn't tied to it, yes, they are indifferent, at best, and outright relishing O&G's demise at worst, because they are ignorant and hypnotised by the NDP/Liberal/MSM lies.
I guess Notley forgot that she deserted the oil workers when she got into bed with Trudeau and Singh. All she did when she was in power was create jobs for public servants. What improved when she hired all those folks? You would think that Albertans would be getting amazing service now. Notley didn’t stick up for Albertans then so who would believe that she would stick up for Albertans now?
And under Notley's watch Fort Mac burned to crisp from a wildfire that could have been stopped.
It’s horrifying to think the Trudeau/ Singh infected NDP fascists and forced medical injection terrorists have this much support
Truly. The brainwashing of the province is almost complete. It's horrible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.