Imperial’s Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

A new Canada Action poll finds broad support for Canadian oil and gas.

A new online poll commissioned by the Canada Action Coalition, a Calgary-based energy advocacy group, suggests more than three quarters of Canadians support a greater global role for Canadian energy, including LNG.

The survey conducted by Research Co. found 77% “agree Canada has an opportunity to play a key role in enhancing energy security worldwide” while another 68% think Canada should make a greater effort to export more energy overseas, including LNG.

The 25% who disagree keep the corrupt Trudeau government in power. Time for an insurrection?

