A new online poll commissioned by the Canada Action Coalition, a Calgary-based energy advocacy group, suggests more than three quarters of Canadians support a greater global role for Canadian energy, including LNG.
The survey conducted by Research Co. found 77% “agree Canada has an opportunity to play a key role in enhancing energy security worldwide” while another 68% think Canada should make a greater effort to export more energy overseas, including LNG.
"Our polling feedback suggests Canadians want to be the supplier of choice to meet growing oil and natural gas demand worldwide. As a responsible nation that values its workers, families, and the environment, a strong Canadian presence in the global energy market is vital," said Canada Action founder and chief spokesperson Cody Battershill.
"The world wants our product, and these poll results suggest Canadians want to make that product available," he added.
Battershill said the numbers provide increased support for LNG export terminals on the West Coast given demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is projected to grow 76% by 2040. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Germany have been actively seeking support in pursuing greater access to Canadian gas supplies to diversify from Russia.
Battershill said “it's very encouraging” to find Canadians still support the energy sector’s record on emissions reductions and environmental innovation, as well as indigenous reconciliation, and local and regional prosperity.
The poll also shows while 59% are aware of the high global demand for energy, only 39% are aware Canada is the fourth largest producer of oil in the world, the sixth largest producer of natural gas, the ninth largest wind power producer and the third largest hydroelectric producer.
Overall, the poll questioned 1,000 adults online across Canada between March 17-19. Regional breakdowns were not immediately available, but it’s reasonable to assume support is strongest in the prairie provinces. The results mirror other surveys that show broad support for the energy sector in other regions of the country, including a slim majority in Quebec.
Additional findings include:
*81% agreed countries should source the food, energy and minerals they need from responsible, democratically aligned jurisdictions.
*80% agreed Canada needs to strike a balance between investing in renewable energy sources like wind and solar while continuing to develop oil and natural gas resources.
*81% would rather use domestic energy than rely on energy imports from other countries including Russia and OPEC.
*74% of Canadians want Canada to pass a bill similar to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which offers incentives for investing in clean technology, carbon capture and domestic energy production, to retain jobs and investment within Canada.
*73% support continuing oil and natural gas production as long as there is a worldwide demand for it, while concurrently working towards reducing emissions through innovation and collaboration between industry and government.
*62% agree Canada is a leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.
*57% agree a cap on Canadian oil and natural gas production is a cap on energy security.
*60% agree Canada's natural gas sector is important to global emissions reductions because Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Asia could provide the annual net emissions equivalent reduction of removing every single car from Canadian roads.
Canada Action said the poll's margin of error, which measures sample variability, is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
(1) comment
The 25% who disagree keep the corrupt Trudeau government in power. Time for an insurrection?
