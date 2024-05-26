Porsche quietly works to save internal combustion engine

Rumours of the death of the internal combustion engine appear to be greatly exaggerated, if a pair of the world’s preeminent automakers has its way.That’s because famed German autohaus Porsche has unveiled a hydrogen combustion engine observers say could render EVs obsolete. Likewise, Ferrari earlier this year filed patents for a hydrogen combustion power plant that uses ammonia, in addition to synthetic fuels.Rather than calling it an ICE, Porsche calls its own rendition an EIC or ‘efficent internal combustion’ engine.Ferrari’s is noteworthy because it’s an in-line 6-cylinder mounted upside down to make room for the fuel tanks. It hasn’t made an inline-6 since the 1950s.Both companies were staunch opponents of plans by the European Union to ban ICE engines altogether by 2035 and successfully lobbied for an exemption..Compared to hydrogen fuel cells, which are considered less efficient than direct combustion, both the Porsche and Ferrari configurations use liquid fuels containing hydrogen.Porsche has spent more than USD$100 million to develop a synthetic gasoline made from water and CO2 pulled from the atmosphere.The technical details are complex, but the basic premise is simple: synthesis of hydrocarbon using two of the most abundant substances on Earth — water and air. It’s reportedly a perfect substitute for conventional gasoline that zeros out the carbon though the production process.Alternatively, either engine can burn ammonia, which is essentially nitrogen and hydrogen with no carbon emissions whatsoever — although it does generate nitrous oxide.Porsche’s delivers a peak output of 500 horsepower, 450 lb-ft of torque, and is equipped with advanced exhaust gas after-treatment systems. .Porsche CEO Oliver Blume is confident of the engine's potential to compete with electric vehicles by providing instant power while maintaining a bullish stance on gasoline engines as long-term solutions. Though Porsche is one of the few legacy automakers that is having success making EVs, it also doesn’t foresee the end of combustion engines before 2050 at the earliest.It also enjoys the unique problem of having more than 70% of all the cars it ever made on the road, including 700,000 legacy 911s alone. The company has vowed that it will never produce an electrified 911.“Renewable, synthetic fuels allow combustion engines to operate potentially nearly carbon-neutral. We’re thinking in terms of solutions for existing cars. There are currently 1.3 billion cars with combustion engine on the road today, many of which are quite old,” Blume said in an internal interview posted to the company website..Speaking at the company’s annual meeting, Blume said he envisions a future where EVs and ICEs co-exist in fairly defined roles. While EVs are more practical for shorter trips, combustion is more practical for longer-range voyages where fuelling infrastructure is more readily available.He’s previously complained government emissions targets in the transportation sector are unrealistic and too short to be reasonably implemented.“It ultimately comes down to pragmatism, especially in eventful times like these. Targets set the benchmark. It’s essential to make them ambitious, but also achievable,” he said.“It’s important to get started and then make decisions based on the situation, never losing sight of what we plan to achieve over the long term.”