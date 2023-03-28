Woman smoking pot

Beautiful young woman smoking weed outdoors. 

 Courtesy Africa Studio

Canada’s legalized pot empire could be going up in smoke after one of its oldest and largest publicly traded companies took a hit on its US stock listing.

Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ASB:NASDAQ) received notice that its shares no longer meet NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) as the bid price of the company's listed securities had closed at less than $1.00 US per share over the last 30 consecutive business days from Feb, 8 to March 23, 2023.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(1) comment

Jasper425
Jasper425

Should have never been legalized in the first place!

Report Add Reply

