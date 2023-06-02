EV charging
Nipawin, a Saskatchewan town about a 90-minute drive east of Prince Albert, decided not to go ahead with a plan to install three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in different locations throughout the town.

The decision was made after some community members opposed the EV stations. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

rianc
rianc

The major problems with EVs is that there range is extremely low, especially with highway driving and owners of them have to constantly be checking their range and proximity to a charging station. Installing a level 2 charging station is stupid since it takes hours to recharge an EV. If you want to attract EV buyers you almost need to install level 3 chargers which cost almost $30,000 per charger. I contend that EVs don't work and never will, the infrastructure doesn't exist and creating it is massively expensive.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Cardinal said Nipawin would not receive the $30,000 grant for the cancelled charging stations, but there is a chance to try again.

Are these grants Federal or Provincial? This is how they mold smaller municipalities... offer them money to get compliance.

Good for the town. you may not get some EV tourists, but plenty of gas burners left in Sask.

