Pro-gay group plots its own boycott against ‘extremist troll’ Starbuck

The group at the centre of anti-woke protester Robby Starbuck is launching its own campaign against companies that have rescinded its DEI policies at his behest.On Friday, Washington DC-based Human Rights Campaign (HRC) launched an email blitz urging its supporters to blitz the firms — Tractor Supply, John Deere, Lowe's, Harley-Davidson, Ford, and Jack Daniel's — that have either walked back DEI programs or eliminated them outright.All have been the target of Tennessee activist Robby Starbuck who has launched a campaign of publicly shaming some off America's oldest and most iconic brands."This isn't just policy," HRC says on its website. "It's personal.""Extremist haters have gone too far, and we need your help to stop them NOW. Let's send a strong message to these corporate executives that we're not going back and we're here to stay!".In its emailer, it calls Starbuck an "extremist troll" and accused him of "using Corporate America as pawns, demanding they abandon LGBTQ+ people, people of colour, women and the disabled community by dropping commitments to inclusion.""We will send your message to corporate executives… who have cowardly succumbed to these anti-business demands.".Meanwhile, Starbuck mocked the HRC campaign in no uncertain terms. "Now the HRC is doing a campaign of texting people to cry about how much they're losing to us. When are they going to realize that we have eyes everywhere?," he posted to Twitter ("X")."Also, FYI to the big brained HRC President: If I decide to do a text and email campaign, it'll blow yours out of the water and I'll be encouraging companies to verify that every single email from your campaign is actually a real person. I'm very interested to see the results of that!"Instead, he said he was too busy "exposing our next woke company today and this one is insane. You're not going to believe it.""What we've done is truly causing an earthquake in corporate America. Well done y'all!".