The Commons Science committee was told universities should be required to disclose their partnerships with Huawei Technologies and other Chinese partners, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“We need to stop these terrible deals,” testified one witness.
“End them now.”
“We need to know who is working with Canadian research institutions and how much they have been benefiting,” said James Hinton, associate professor at Western University and a senior fellow with the Centre for International Governance Innovation of Waterloo, ON.
“We really don’t know.”
Hinton submitted a list of universities that worked with Huawei before a federal ban was imposed on using the company's equipment.
“I am naming these names so there is no longer a veil of secrecy in these deals,” said Hinton.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg.”
“Huawei has partnered with over 20 of Canada’s research institutions,” said Hinton.
“Huawei has received intellectual property from the University of Waterloo, the University of Toronto, McGill University, the University of British Columbia, the University of Calgary, the University of Ottawa, [and] the University of Laval.”
Hinton said the University of Regina, McMaster University, Western University, and Carleton University were involved with Huawei.
“Significant public funding, millions of dollars and resources, are being used,” said Hinton.
“Hundreds of patents have been generated for Huawei through these deals. The commercial rights go to Huawei and they can use this technology in any manner they want.”
On May 19, 2022, the Cabinet banned Huawei Technologies from participating in Canada's fifth-generation wireless networks.
“We have to be sure we safeguard Canada’s telecommunications system,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters.
“Five-G networks are being installed across the country.”
During a hearing on March 21, Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Dauphin-Swan River, MB) presented patent applications submitted by Huawei, as well as the Universities of British Columbia and Calgary.
“Some researchers have claimed scrutinizing national security threats of research funding is a threat to academic freedom,” said Mazier on Tuesday.
“What do you say to this argument?” asked Mazier.
“I teach at Western. I know academic freedom well,” replied Professor Hinton.
Chinese enterprises were a risky influence “whether academics like to admit it or not,” said Hinton.
“Whether we protect our research or not, countries are using it to advance their national agendas,” said Hinton.
“What happens when foreign actors use our technology and intellectual property to put our national security at risk? Canadian research institutions, our universities, are some of Canada’s most sacrosanct institutions. However, these institutions have been compromised.”
“It is clear universities are not able to govern themselves,” said Hinton.
(2) comments
I'm guessing Telus, Rogers, and Bell are already partnered with Trudeau's blessings.
No 💩. Where has this professor been?
