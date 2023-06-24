Huawei
By Dave Naylor

The Commons Science committee was told universities should be required to disclose their partnerships with Huawei Technologies and other Chinese partners, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“We need to stop these terrible deals,” testified one witness. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm guessing Telus, Rogers, and Bell are already partnered with Trudeau's blessings.

Raz
Raz

No 💩. Where has this professor been?

