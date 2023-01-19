Project Veritas captured a self-described “equity, diversity, and inclusion specialist” Dr Quintin Bostic allegedly selling illegal Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum to teachers in multiple Georgia school boards.
Bostic mocks the Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and his wife in the video because he gets the CRT curriculum into the school system and they do not know.
“He’s [Brian Kemp], like, such an idiot,” said Bostic.
“Like his wife does a lot of stuff on education here as a former teacher, so she does like book donations.”
The CRT curriculum comes from The Teaching Lab (TL), where Bostic is a content manager.
Bostic bragged about the materials being used in kindergarten classrooms and describes himself as an “evil salesman.”
“I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also an evil salesman,” said Bostic.
In April 2022, Brian Kemp signed the Protect Students First Act banning “divisive theories like CRT” and providing “curriculum transparency for parents.”
Bostic said he gets around the new CRT ban by using the term “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) and suggests CRT can still be taught by calling it DEI.
“If you don’t say the words Critical Race Theory, you can technically teach it," said Bostic.
“[DEI] is more accepted than, like, anti-racist education or Critical Race Theory.”
In the video, Bostic wants the children taught CRT and then go home and teach their parents.
When Bostic was asked what would happen if the state learned of his CRT scheme, he said “oh, I would get nailed, for sure” and suggests his “business licence” would be revoked.
The Georgia Department of Education responded to the video and said the curriculum Bostic sells is illegal.
“Attempts to promote or push these ideologies in Georgia schools are illegal under the Protect Students First Act signed into law in 2022.”
The TL denies working with Georgia schools “in any way.”
“Teaching Lab is not currently partnering with any schools or districts in Georgia, in any way,” said the TL statement.
The TL in a statement said the video was made by a “widely discredited activist group” and it was a “deceptively produced and edited video of a Teaching Lab employee.”
However, the TL said that “the views expressed by the employee in these recordings are not the views of Teaching Lab, and are inaccurate and regrettable.”
Bostic is on “administrative leave” while TL conducts a review.
“The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending further review,” said the TL.
Jeff Bezos ex-wife MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Foundation gave a grant to the non-profit TL to create educational materials. But, TLs sold the materials for a profit.
The TL confirmed it received ”support from several private foundations, including MacKenzie Scott.”
Bostic said the TL “is like a scam lab” as it pretends to be a non-profit when it is actually a for-profit business and called TL CEO Sarah Johnson "a freaking psychopath."
“My boss [Teaching Lab CEO Sarah Johnson] is a freaking psychopath… She’s running a non-profit but it’s for profit,” said Bostic.
Bostic’s website said he has “a reputable career.”
“With a vast amount of experience as a language and literacy content developer, public speaker, equity, diversity, and inclusion specialist, Quintin has built a reputable career in the field of early childhood and elementary education.”
“Quintin’s Ph.D. research examines how ideas of race, racism, and power are communicated through children’s picture books. He currently serves as a partnerships manager for the Teaching Lab. Quintin also serves as the Antiracism co-chair for the National Association for Professional Development Schools.”
