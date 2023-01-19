Classroom

Project Veritas captured a self-described “equity, diversity, and inclusion specialist” Dr Quintin Bostic allegedly selling illegal Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum to teachers in multiple Georgia school boards.

Quintin Bostic

Bostic mocks the Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and his wife in the video because he gets the CRT curriculum into the school system and they do not know.

