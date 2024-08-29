RABBIT PUNCH: Gay group pushes back at ‘tough guy’ Robby Starbuck over DEI campaigns

They’re mad as heck and they’re not going to take it. At least, not lying down.After staying on the sidelines, sexual minority advocacy group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) lashed out at anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck on Thursday, a day after he successfully convinced Ford to abandon its DEI policies..Ford — along with Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Jack Daniel’s and Lowe’s — all promised to recuse themselves from HRC’s Corporate Equality Index which benchmarks Fortune 500 companies corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.Inclusion in the index has sparked a backlash from the likes of Starbuck, who claims DEI initiatives don’t stack up with the core values of the vast majority of American consumers..In a heated exchange on Twitter (“X”), HRC called Ford ‘No So Tough’ by “abandoning its commitments to an inclusive workplace, cowering to MAGA weirdo Robby Starbuck.”“With the LGTBQ+ community wielding $1.4 trillion in spending power and 30% of Gen Z identifying as LGBTQ+, we won’t forget this shortsighted decision and its impact.”.TOOL TIME: Lowe’s home improvement latest to get hammered in anti-DEI push.DRIVE MY CAR: Ford the latest to pull DEI U-turn in face of anti-woke Starbuck\n.BOTTOMS UP: Jack Daniel’s the latest to dump DEI policies.Undeterred, Starbuck shot back: “Hilarious. Your influence in corporate America was a house of cards and I pushed the first card to topple it,” he posted in his own Tweet.“Your support comes from woke government, globalist elites, gender studies professors and college Marxists. My support comes from everyday working class people who make our country run everyday.”.REVERSE COURSE!: Harley-Davidson latest to buckle under DEI blitz.BUSINESS 101: Ex-Levi’s exec blasts ‘elitist jerks’ at Harley-Davidson, Bud Light for failing to put customer first.UNHAPPY HOUR: Former Bud exec says the brand facing long term woes.Wikipedia describes Starbuck as “an American conspiracy theorist, conservative activist and former music director.”In 2022, he ran for Congress as a write-in candidate in Tennessee but was defeated. His documentary, The War on Children is now streaming on his website..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.