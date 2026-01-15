RCMP officer cleared after non-fatal rural shooting in Bonnyville

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has concluded its investigation into a February 2024 RCMP shooting in Bonnyville, finding that the officer involved acted reasonably and lawfully. The incident left one man seriously injured but alive after police responded to a family dispute at a rural residence.The affected person (AP) was reportedly intoxicated and damaging property inside the home while threatening other occupants, who had barricaded themselves in a bedroom. Police arrived to find the AP holding a firearm and refusing repeated commands to drop it. The subject officer (SO) discharged his carbine three times as the AP advanced toward officers, sustaining injuries to his left wrist, chest, and neck. The gun was later determined to be an unloaded single-action revolver..ASIRT’s review included interviews with eight civilian witnesses, multiple officers, and a thorough examination of body-worn and vehicle camera footage, 911 calls, and radio transmissions. Investigators also conducted a forensic scene review. The evidence confirmed that the AP had threatened the officers and was moving in a manner that posed a lethal risk to police and other civilians in the residence.The investigation found the SO acted proportionately, necessarily, and reasonably under s. 25 and s. 34 of the Criminal Code, which allow police to use force to protect themselves and others. The AP’s family repeatedly claimed there were no firearms, but investigators determined the AP’s behaviour and possession of the revolver created an immediate and credible threat.ASIRT concluded that no offence had been committed by the SO. The officer’s actions were deemed justified to protect himself, fellow officers, and civilians, with no lesser use of force reasonably available.The AP was treated in hospital for his injuries and has no recollection of the event.