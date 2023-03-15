It’s a word we haven’t heard much since the 2008 Financial Crisis: ‘contagion’.
The warning blinkers are flashing across global financial markets as regulators moved to shutter two more US banks and one of Europe’s largest and oldest financial institutions flirted with insolvency.
Shares of Credit Suisse fell more than 25% in London and Zurich Wednesday after it highlighted “material weaknesses” in its annual report. It had a ripple effect through the entire European banking sector with French giants Societe Generale losing as much as 13% and BNP Paribas another 10%. Spanish and German banks were also hard hit.
One analyst suggested the failure of Credit Suisse would be Europe’s “Lehman Brothers moment,” referring to the fall of the US bank in 2008 that prompted hundreds of billions of bailouts and sparked the Great Recession.
The financial angst looks set to spread to North America, where Credit Suisse trades in New York. Dow Jones futures were down more than 500 points ahead of the opening bell at 7:30 MST.
It comes after the failure of the second US bank in as many days. On Tuesday regulators moved to seize the assists of New York-based Signature Bank following the collapse of Santa Clara’s Silicon Valley Bank. Up to a half dozen more are considered at risk.
Although these were considered to be smaller regional niche players, US President Joe Biden stepped in Monday to assure Americans their savings and mortgages are safe. Experts aren’t quite ready to call it a ‘meltdown,’ but see some stormy waters ahead as central governments move to increase interest rates around the world. Indeed, the European Central Bank was expected to announce a half-a-per cent hike on Wednesday, prior to the latest crisis.
Canadian banks are considered even less risky, but the Big Six have all invested heavily in the US in recent years to sidestep Canada’s rigid banking laws that were credited with insulating Canadians from the worst of the 2008 financial crisis.
TD has the largest US exposure, largely through its Waterhouse platform, but others, like RBC, made forays into the US market as well. Still, TD shares were holding up reasonably well on the Toronto Stock Exchange this week, losing only 3% since Monday, closing at $20.62 yesterday. RBC meanwhile, lost about 2.7% in the same period, closing at $18.60.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reportedly met with both the Central Bank and the country’s banking regulator Tuesday ahead of the federal budget. According to a statement from her office she assured them both that Canada’s finance sector remains strong.
"Significant structural and regulatory safeguards … are stable and resilient," it said.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
(4) comments
Banks create money out of nothing and rent it out at interest. But where does the money come from for the renter to pay the bank interest? From the next rental of money the bank makes. So, having made one rental the bank must make another rental and on and on until the bank is renting to people who are so poor they can never pay the bank back. Then the system collapses and taxpayers bail out the bank's depositors.
A new law on the books of western countries, only used in Cyprus so far, allows banks to seize the depositors money which means bank shareholders lose nothing.
Psst, your not safe. Economics 101...inflation is a tax, and the "bailout/not bailout!" that just happened in the US just set the stage for the next inflationary run. That will have a direct effect on Canadians.
As is often the case with the media and modern financial machinations, the real story is being missed. Failure to let the system clean and defaults to occur (yup, the moral hazard again) in 2008 was the final dam to break in the base functions of capitalism. That led us here, and the same thing is done again. However this one is going to be more prolific due to the fact that the world financial markets safe haven, US Treasuries, have just been shown to be junk or junk equivalent. That which underpins everything is being revealed as worthless....this fact is not new, only the realization.
To this point the inflationary genie hasn't really been let out of its bottle. That is about to change.
You (Freelunch and Bankers) colluded to freeze people's accounts, accommodating a tyrannical temper tantrum by the child who pretends to lead us.
You deserve everything that goes south in this, and then some, although unfortunately you will take more innocents with you.
I have nothing but contempt.
If the Liberal Finance Minister is saying it's safe, stock up on food now. Nothing any Liberal or NDP says has any basis in reality.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.