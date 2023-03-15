GOLD

European banks came under pressure following the collapse to two US banks.

 By Matthew Horwood

It’s a word we haven’t heard much since the 2008 Financial Crisis: ‘contagion’.

The warning blinkers are flashing across global financial markets as regulators moved to shutter two more US banks and one of Europe’s largest and oldest financial institutions flirted with insolvency.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Banks create money out of nothing and rent it out at interest. But where does the money come from for the renter to pay the bank interest? From the next rental of money the bank makes. So, having made one rental the bank must make another rental and on and on until the bank is renting to people who are so poor they can never pay the bank back. Then the system collapses and taxpayers bail out the bank's depositors.

A new law on the books of western countries, only used in Cyprus so far, allows banks to seize the depositors money which means bank shareholders lose nothing.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Psst, your not safe. Economics 101...inflation is a tax, and the "bailout/not bailout!" that just happened in the US just set the stage for the next inflationary run. That will have a direct effect on Canadians.

As is often the case with the media and modern financial machinations, the real story is being missed. Failure to let the system clean and defaults to occur (yup, the moral hazard again) in 2008 was the final dam to break in the base functions of capitalism. That led us here, and the same thing is done again. However this one is going to be more prolific due to the fact that the world financial markets safe haven, US Treasuries, have just been shown to be junk or junk equivalent. That which underpins everything is being revealed as worthless....this fact is not new, only the realization.

To this point the inflationary genie hasn't really been let out of its bottle. That is about to change.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

You (Freelunch and Bankers) colluded to freeze people's accounts, accommodating a tyrannical temper tantrum by the child who pretends to lead us.

You deserve everything that goes south in this, and then some, although unfortunately you will take more innocents with you.

I have nothing but contempt.

northrungrader
northrungrader

If the Liberal Finance Minister is saying it's safe, stock up on food now. Nothing any Liberal or NDP says has any basis in reality.

