Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Rippies — that would be redneck hippies — can finally rejoice.
The long-awaited Cybertruck from Tesla has finally gone into production, which is good news for local yokels with Birkenstock cow kickers looking to get into an EV without any woke wimpishness.
The bad news is Alberta’s country cousins likely won’t see one on this side of the border until the middle of next year.
After nearly four years of delays since Elon Musk infamously smashed up the first prototype in November of 2019, the first production model rolled off the line in Giga, Texas earlier this week.
In typical Musk fashion, Tesla announced the milestone on Twitter with a photo of the first unit surrounded by employees.
The company has reportedly received 1.6 million back orders, which would make it one of the most highly anticipated releases in automotive history, surpassed only by the Tesla Model Y.
It was originally slated to begin production in 2021 but was pushed back several times due to the COVID pandemic and severely disrupted supply chain issues.
However, documents obtained by German newspaper The Handelsblatt suggest the original prototype version encountered serious issues with the Powertrain, braking system, suspension, structural integrity and other “basics.”
The company reportedly also faced difficulties in sealing the vehicle against external noise and weather, and there were concerns its futuristic shape might pose a safety risk to pedestrians in the event of a crash.
With those issues seemingly resolved, the next step is ramping up output and seeing if the anticipated demand holds up to stiff competition from the likes of Ford, which has a two-year head start with the F-150 Lightning although it has also faced production issues with the battery.
On Monday, Ford knocked $15,000 off the Canadian price of its base model to $59,000 from a previous price of $74,000. The top-level Platinum Extended Range drops to $115,000 from $121,000. That doesn’t include government rebates.
The automaker said it was able to cut prices due to improvements in scale and raw material costs for the battery.
Prices haven’t been released for the Cybertruck; however Musk tweeted that the Lightning is still “somewhat expensive” hours after it announced the price cut.
When the Cybertruck was first announced, Tesla listed three pre-order configuration for single, dual, and tri-motor vehicles were offered at prices of $39,990, $49,990, and $69,990 US respectively.
(2) comments
All is not well in the Windmill Industry these days . . . .
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) warned quality problems at its wind turbine unit would take years to fix, wiping a third off its market value and dealing a heavy blow to one of the biggest suppliers to the world's expanding renewables business.
The group scrapped its 2023 profit outlook late on Thursday after a review of its Siemens Gamesa wind turbine division exposed deeper-than-expected problems affecting up to 15-30% of the more than 132 gigawatt worth of turbines worldwide. Its total wind capacity is equivalent to around 132 nuclear plants.
Dealing with issues could cost more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), it said, having to fix flaws in rotor blades and bearings that could cause damage ranging from small cracks to component failures that would need to be replaced.
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/siemens-energy-ceo-setback-turbine-troubles-more-severe-than-thought-possible-2023-06-23/
Wind turbine failures are on the uptick, from Oklahoma to Sweden and Colorado to Germany, with all three of the major manufacturers admitting that the race to create bigger turbines has invited manufacturing issues, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Multiple turbines that are taller than 750 feet are collapsing across the world, with the tallest—784 feet in stature—falling in Germany in September 2021. To put it in perspective, those turbines are taller than both the Space Needle in Seattle and the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. Even smaller turbines that recently took a tumble in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Wales, and Colorado were about the height of the Statue of Liberty.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/infrastructure/a42622565/wind-turbines-falling-over/
Just yesterday passed a Tesla on the side of the TC Highway with it's 4 ways flashing.
How will these trucks perform at -40 in an Alberta Winter? They Won't . . .
A neighbor of a friend just bough a new Tesla . . . paid over $100 large for it, including $12,000 for the Self Driving Option. The deluxe all wheel drive version.
But the Self Driving does not work in Canada evidently . . .
Only folks that will be buying this "Turkey" are the Honda Pickup owners . . . lol
