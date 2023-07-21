Tesla Cybertruck

Courtesy Tesla

Rippies — that would be redneck hippies — can finally rejoice.

The long-awaited Cybertruck from Tesla has finally gone into production, which is good news for local yokels with Birkenstock cow kickers looking to get into an EV without any woke wimpishness. 

First Cybertruck

First Cybertruck rolls off line in Giga, Texas.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

All is not well in the Windmill Industry these days . . . .

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) warned quality problems at its wind turbine unit would take years to fix, wiping a third off its market value and dealing a heavy blow to one of the biggest suppliers to the world's expanding renewables business.

The group scrapped its 2023 profit outlook late on Thursday after a review of its Siemens Gamesa wind turbine division exposed deeper-than-expected problems affecting up to 15-30% of the more than 132 gigawatt worth of turbines worldwide. Its total wind capacity is equivalent to around 132 nuclear plants.

Dealing with issues could cost more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), it said, having to fix flaws in rotor blades and bearings that could cause damage ranging from small cracks to component failures that would need to be replaced.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/siemens-energy-ceo-setback-turbine-troubles-more-severe-than-thought-possible-2023-06-23/

Wind turbine failures are on the uptick, from Oklahoma to Sweden and Colorado to Germany, with all three of the major manufacturers admitting that the race to create bigger turbines has invited manufacturing issues, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Multiple turbines that are taller than 750 feet are collapsing across the world, with the tallest—784 feet in stature—falling in Germany in September 2021. To put it in perspective, those turbines are taller than both the Space Needle in Seattle and the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. Even smaller turbines that recently took a tumble in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Wales, and Colorado were about the height of the Statue of Liberty.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/infrastructure/a42622565/wind-turbines-falling-over/

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Just yesterday passed a Tesla on the side of the TC Highway with it's 4 ways flashing.

How will these trucks perform at -40 in an Alberta Winter? They Won't . . .

A neighbor of a friend just bough a new Tesla . . . paid over $100 large for it, including $12,000 for the Self Driving Option. The deluxe all wheel drive version.

But the Self Driving does not work in Canada evidently . . .

Only folks that will be buying this "Turkey" are the Honda Pickup owners . . . lol

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.