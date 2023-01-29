Air Canada and WestJet airplanes
The Regina airport is returning to pre-pandemic passenger traffic faster than Regina Airport Authority (RAA) CEO James Bogusz expected.

James Bogusz

The December 2022 data was just provided to the RAA and showed airline seats in the market at 91.9% of pre-pandemic levels, which was higher than Bogusz and community partners expected. It is not all “doom and gloom” for Saskatchewan air travel.

Regina Airport

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

2019? Only 92%? Only a 8% loss? There is a lot doom and gloom when "our" politicians promise to decimate all travel with ever higher taxes. I guess he has to put the best spin possible on a rather grim situation by rightfully pointing out it could be worst.

Reminds me of claims made by a financial advisor who kept pointing out great returns with one fund. Sounded great until I looked at the losses and saw that the investment would never return to the heights it once enjoyed and was clearly still on it's way down

Western Canadian airports and aerospace industry are similar. If in doubt look at how Regina was doing in the past relative to itself and other cities around the world. Look at Western Canada's aerospace industry in the 1950's and 60's, even into the 80's.

The reasons Canada shut all that down will continue to exist until the West leaves Confederation. Until then we can comfort ourselves with similar stats or change our relationship with Canada.

