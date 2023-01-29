Air Canada and WestJet airplanes
The Regina airport is returning to pre-pandemic passenger traffic faster than Regina Airport Authority (RAA) CEO James Bogusz expected.

James Bogusz

The December 2022 data was just provided to the RAA and showed passenger levels at 91.9% of pre-pandemic levels, which was higher than Bogusz and community partners expected. It is not all “doom and gloom” for Saskatchewan air travel.

Regina Airport

