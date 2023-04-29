The Regina International Airport plans to increase its flight capacity this summer to 93% of what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This summer, we are seeing Air Canada and WestJet bring the most available seats to our market since 2019,” said Justin Reves, Revenue Development director, Public Relations, and Customer Experience at the Regina Airport Authority (RAA).
“This is great news for the public because more airline capacity means more options to fly with more competitive pricing.”
Air Canada will increase its flight capacity to Toronto and Vancouver this summer compared to 2019. Air Canada will offer three daily flights to both cities, providing more than 2,800 extra seats to Toronto and more than 1,000 extra seats to Vancouver.
Starting June 1, Air Canada will resume its daily flights to Montreal.
WestJet will provide an additional 8,000 seats between Regina and Calgary this summer, with up to seven daily flights connecting these two cities. WestJet will also operate daily flights to Vancouver and Toronto, as well as two flights per day to Edmonton and five per week to Winnipeg.
Starting May 18, WestJet will launch non-stop flights to Kelowna departing on Thursdays and Sundays.
“As a result of the tremendous effort from our business community, conferences, events, and visitor attraction, tourism promotion, and a strong economy, we’re seeing airline capacity rebounding,” said James Bogusz, president and CEO of RAA.
“This is exciting news and we see great things ahead thanks to the incredible work that’s happening in our community.”
