The Ontario government is trying out a basic income program later this year and is asking the public for their ideas. 

Canada’s 100 highest paid CEOs broke every previous compensation record in 2021 due to inflation, according to a report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA). 

“If you measure this massive pay disparity in time, less than an hour after the first working day of the year begins, Canada’s highest-paid CEOs will have already made $58,800, or what it will take the average worker the entire year to make,” said CCPA senior economist David Macdonald in a Tuesday press release.

