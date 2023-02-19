Migrant workers

A new report on the living conditions of seasonal workers was released Thursday by the Migrant Rights Network.

Employer discrimination, unsafe working conditions, and gaps in government policy put migrant workers at risk of being exploited once they arrive in Canada, according to a report done by the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking (CCEHT) and the FCJ Refugee Centre. 

“Migrant workers are essential to the Canadian economy and deserve justice, fairness, and appropriate attention from all levels of the government and employers,” said CCEHT Executive Director Julia Drydyk in a press release. 

