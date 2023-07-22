Electric vehicles didn’t make sense in 1912 and they don’t make sense now.

And those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

US miles driven

Miles driven in the US are up, not down.
Lifecycle emissions of diesel vs EV

Lifecycle emissions of a Volkswagen diesel are similar to its EV model.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

Too bad no government will acknowledge what most people already know. They cannot admit they are wrong. Exactly 1 politician in Canada apologized about how Covid-19 was handled and was lambasted by everyone, because the truth hurts when you're promoting a lie for years. The climate hysteria has been around much longer and no a single politician anywhere is against the narrative. They are pushing back saying it will take longer then other politicians want, but none will speak the truth.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

How is it, I’m just a few short years car manufacturers have been able

To produce A long list of electric cars? Governments really haven’t been on board with electric for very long, but here we are manufacturers are producing mass amounts of electric vehicles. I believe this has been in the works, collusion between major manufacturers and government for years, tge car industry was dead, so they came up with this farce of electric so now all the “in crowd” has to have one, and the government, in collusion with them are forcing people to buy them. In turn making the government and CEOs filthy rich, while we go it I debt, not only buying these filthy useless vehicles, but paying for the infrastructure to support them, mass building of electric generation, roads upgraded to handle the heavy loads, bridges, charging stations, all paid for by us, the taxpayer, to support these Manufacrurer/Government hybrids, all designed to take money and enslave the taxpayer.

