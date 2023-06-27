Electric vehicle

Electric cars have the potential to be a fire hazard, according to a National Research Council report. 

The Research Council stated that due to federal regulators' lack of data collection, it is currently unknown how many fires have been caused by lithium batteries in vehicles.

The FACT that EVs tend to self combust has been know for years now.

Then there's the reality that driving or riding in one is like living under a G5 Cell Tower . . . long term consequences unknown!

But there is data from several other countries that are seeing EV fires…or they could just check on YouTube!

Finally, a fire that really is because of climate change.

Approx 40,000 gallons of water to douse an EV fire.

'Possibly' hahahahhahahhahahhaha

I will drive my fossil fueled car to the bitter end.....all in the name of climate change!

" he Research Council stated that due to federal regulators' lack of data collection, it is currently unknown how many fires have been caused by lithium batteries in vehicles.

“In Canada, since there is no national database on fires and most provinces don’t track whether vehicle fires involve electrics, the number of fires of electric vehicles cannot be reported,” said the study Literature Review on Parking of Electric Vehicles. "

Huh.

Just like we stopped collecting vax vs unvax covid stats...

3 cheers for plausible deniability, ostriches and subsidy kickbacks!

