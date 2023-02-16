Plastic cups

The City of Vancouver's cup bylaw has been in place since January 2022, compelling businesses to charge 25 cents per disposable cup.

Restaurants Canada is applauding Vancouver city council’s decision to repeal the single-use plastic cup charge and said it believes the Canadian government’s plan to ban single-use plastics is enough for restaurants. 

“The cup fee has not resulted in a reduction of demand, and our members never want to pass along new fees to their value-conscious guests, especially at a time when inflation is already raising the costs of just about everything,” said Restaurants Canada Vice-President of Western Canada Mark von Schellwitz in a Thursday press release. 

