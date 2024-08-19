REVERSE COURSE!: Harley-Davidson latest to buckle under DEI blitz

If life is a highway, then iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson just pulled a massive U-turn on its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.That’s because hawker of Hogs buckled under weeks of pressure from anti-DEI activists on Monday, issuing a statement that it no longer supports policies aimed at supporting Pride parades and socially-motivated worker training for white males.In a statement, the company said it was “saddened” by the negative media coverage and vowed to undertake an internal stakeholder review “to better align the company activities to the needs of both our business and community.”Based on that review, it is formally abandoning DEI policies and has eliminated any DEI functions in the company. “We do not have hiring quotas and we no longer have diversity spend goals.”.In addition, it said it is “reviewing all sponsorship and organizations we are affiliated with” to focus exclusively on the sport of motorcycling and its traditional riding community, including first responders, active military members and veterans.Going forward, it will not participate in HRC scoring that benchmarks policies for sexual minorities. In 2023, the company scored 45 out of a possible 100 points, ranking it 572nd spot in the Fortune 1000. By contrast, Fox News scored 90.It comes after anti-woke crusader Robbie Starbuck won similar assurances from John Deere and rural retailer Tractor Supply.“Another win for our movement,” he crowed on Twitter (“X”). Harley-Davidson corporate can be sad all they want want but out our movement gets results.”He said he would be making a full statement later today.It comes at the conclusion of the massive Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota where half a million motorcycle enthusiasts converged to slug beer (but not Bud Light), attend concerts and take in what was dubbed as the world’s largest wet T-shirt contest — decidedly non-woke past times..That said, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the weekend that the company still has plans to shift more of its production to Thailand despite assurances from its German-born CEO Jochen Zeitz that Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold in the US would be made in the US.Instead, bikes made in Thailand will be sold in Asia and Europe.But that drew scorn from the 600,000-strong International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers which said it is “outraged.”“Harley-Davidson’s recent announcement to ship our work and jobs to Thailand is a kick in the teeth to American workers and a betrayal of the company’s legacy as an American icon,” it said in a statement. “To now see this self-proclaimed American icon ship our jobs to Asia is a disgrace.“