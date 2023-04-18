Rogers Communications announced it's repatriating hundreds of Shaw jobs back to Canada as part of its commitment to a 100% Canadian-based customer service team.
“As a proud Canadian company, we’re committed to investing in Canada,” said Rogers President and CEO Tony Staffieri in a Monday press release.
“Bringing these jobs to Canada means all our customers will be served by a team with deep knowledge of our products and services and roots in the communities where they live and work.”
The release said the jobs, based out of Canada, will be relocated to British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba to ensure every phone call or online chat with customers of the combined company is answered by a customer solution specialist based in the country.
The Canadian government gave the green light to the merger of Shaw and Rogers on March 31, even as concerns linger over competitiveness in the wireless telecommunications market.
Innovation, Science, and Industry Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne announced Canadian government approval for the deal, albeit with 21 conditions. These conditions include establishing a Western Canadian headquarters in Calgary and creating 3,000 new jobs.
In exchange, Videotron will be allowed to assume Shaw’s Freedom Mobile, creating a fourth national carrier. The companies will be required to reduce prices by up to 20% in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta to match Quebec, which has the lowest rates in the country.
Rogers became the first national telecommunications provider with 100% Canadian-based call centres in 2020 and continues to be the only one committed to having its entire customer service team located domestically.
In addition to bringing hundreds of jobs back to Canada, the release said Rogers plans to hire 1,000 customer service representatives across the country.
It said it's committed to spending $6.5 billion over the next five years to bring fast, reliable networks to more communities across Western Canada. The investments are expected to add more than $7 billion in GDP to the region and create thousands of jobs over the next five years.
Calgary is the first new Western Canadian headquarters of the combined company.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.