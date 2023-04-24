Putin and Saudi Crown Prince

Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

 Russian State Media handout

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are reportedly “satisfied” with oil markets after sharing a phone call over the weekend that’s sure to raise feathers in Washington.

According to Russian state media, Putin and MbS (as he’s colloquially known) had a “friendly… constructive and informative” conversation on Friday in the wake of last month’s OPEC production cuts of about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd). Russia, a member of the so-called OPEC+, chipped in with a half million bpd of its own.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Almost everything that is going wrong on the Planet today can be traced to the Inept, Weak, Senile, Stumbling, China Funded JOKE in the US White House . . . Joe was always clueless now he is clueless & senile!

His first act as President after the fraud 2020 Election was to Kill 1/3 of US Oil &

Gas production on Federal Land. The result of that Obama style stupidity was to put OPEC, including Russia back in charge of Global Oil Production and Pricing.

Now we are watching as BRIC is becoming a force on the planet . . . while Senile Joe worries about Tranny Folk & keeping prying eyes from examining his Corrupt Families Finances. 50 years in DC clueless Joe is the Best President that Xi's Money could Buy . . . all $30 million!

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

I would recommend Biden to start drilling asap.

Report Add Reply
Can'tfixstupid
Can'tfixstupid

“faltering war efforts in Eastern Europe”??? And where are you getting your information to support that statement, msm? Maybe check your information on that one, do some actual fact checking from outside of the msm reporting?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.