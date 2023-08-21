Road salt

Canada could be facing a shortage of road and sidewalk salt if a Windsor strike persists.

 Courtesy CBC

If you can take a grain of salt — or find one — you might want to keep it in the shaker.

That’s because an unseasonably long strike in Ontario is causing shortages of the savoury slag across the country. And its not just home cooks and tastemakers who are feeling the pinch, but also homeowners who rely on the mineral for water softeners and treating hard well water.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(5) comments

guest50
guest50

Family members are making a trip to the USA this weekend. They have a standing order to buy Morton's salt (Windsor can go to hades). I've always found that when BS is apparent at home, a quick trip across the border saves many problems.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

I’ve never understood why anyone would want to work for someone other than themself let alone in a union job. But we are all not cut from the same cloth obviously.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Anyone else see the hypocrisy? The Ontario teachers Union pension, one of the most radical unions on earth is invested in a company who the Windsor salt union people say are trying to bust their union, lol, can’t make this stuff up, plus they have been out on strike since February, getting strike pay, I’m guessing it will take them 121 years to ever gain back the wages lost after being on strike for so long. Anyone remember Gainers? They went on strike, violence ensued in the picket lines, they where well paid but got greedy, then, they where all unemployed. Lol

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder if the very same union protected workers from the brand new untested vaccine, or if they instead supported the government narrative? I find it very difficult to support any union nowadays, perhaps the Chinese government will buy the mine, fire all the workers and bring in Chinese citizens to work under Chinese labour laws.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

So 250 union workers are holding the whole country as hostages? The company should go Ronald Reagan on them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.