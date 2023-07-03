Casino Regina Slots
A Saskatchewan casino employee, who had been with the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation for 21 years, was terminated for a $34 incident. 

Despite the arbitrator acknowledging that it was “an isolated incident,” the firing was upheld.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Elected officials and high priced government employees can rip off tge taxpayer to the time of millions a year and never suffer any consequences, but a taxpayer rips off the government for 34.00 and you will be fired. Can’t make this shyyte up.

